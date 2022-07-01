Menu
Day N Vegas 2022 Cancelled

It would have been Travis Scott's first festival appearance since the tragedy at Astroworld

day n vegas 2022 cancelled travis scott headlining show
SZA (photo courtesy of the Artist), J. Cole (David Peters), and Travis Scott (Erika Goldring/WireImage)
July 1, 2022 | 6:40pm ET

    Day N Vegas 2022 has been cancelled, organizers Goldenvoice announced on social media. The third annual event was set to take place September 2nd through 4th, and be headlined by SZA, J. Cole, and Travis Scott, who would have made his first festival appearance since the tragedy at Astroworld in November of 2021.

    “We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” Goldenvoice’s statement read. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase.”

    The cancellation continued, “If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via http://support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit http://daynvegas2022.com for more info.” Check out the statement below.

    Now, Scott’s first post-Astroworld festival appearance will be in November Primavera Sound 2022 São Paulo. He’ll also be playing Primaveras in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile, plus two performances in August at the O2 in London. Tickets are available here.

