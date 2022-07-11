Jamie Foxx Hunts Vampires with Dave Franco in Trailer for Day Shift: Watch

Jamie Foxx turns back to his past life as a vampire hunter in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming thriller Day Shift as a last-ditch resort to save his family.

Helping Foxx’s Bud Jablonski rejoin the international Union of vampire hunters is the grizzled veteran Snoop Dogg, who warns Foxx that “things have changed” since he got kicked out. Foxx responds, “If I don’t come up with 10K, my wife and daughter are going to move to Florida. And the Union is the only place that could give me that kind of money.”

Though his record is “chock full of incidents,” Foxx is given one last chance, but gets stuck with a newcomer to the business, played by a squeamish Dave Franco. While breaking Franco in, Foxx warns his new partner that their job is nothing like the movies.

“All they are is murderers,” he says. “It’s not Eclipse, New Moon, Breaking Dawn: Part 1. It ain’t like that, alright?” Giving a preview into their buddy cop dynamic, Franco questions Foxx’s intimate knowledge of the Twilight saga and doesn’t appreciate him leaving out Breaking Dawn: Part 2.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski produced Day Shift with Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates Redick. Stuntman-turned-director J.J. Perry (John Wick) makes his feature directorial debut off a screenplay written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten. The cast is rounded out by Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

Day Shift takes a bite out of Netflix on August 12th. Revisit a behind-the-scenes clip here.