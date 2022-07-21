Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan Headed to Disney+

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are officially joining the Marvel Collection on Disney+. This marks the first time Disney+ has hosted R-rated movies.

All three anti-hero movies will hit the streamer on July 22nd, adding to the Marvel library that includes everything from 2008’s Iron Man to this spring’s Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which happens to be the 28th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, 2016’s Deadpool tells the R-rated origin story of Wade Wilson, a foul-mouthed mercenary subjected to experimental treatments that leave him both physically disfigured and with mutant powers of superhuman healing. In its 2018 sequel, Deadpool assembles a rogues’ gallery of fellow mutants to protect a young boy exhibiting powers from a time-traveling cyborg named Cable.

2017’s Logan found Hugh Jackman’s X-Men fan favorite in the long-anticipated final chapter of the Wolverine trilogy, which began with X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 and continued into 2013’s The Wolverine. Taking inspiration from classic Westerns and noir, the threequel follows Wolverine and Professor X (played as always by Patrick Stewart) as they protect a young mutant named Laura (Dafne Keen) from the Reavers, a team of cyborg criminals led by baddie Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook).

The acquisition of the three 20th Century Fox-produced films by Disney+ feels like particularly good timing considering mutants have finally and officially made their way into the MCU with Stewart’s cameo appearance in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as a mention in the final episode of Ms. Marvel. Two years after Disney absorbed all the 20th Century Fox assets, Deadpool was previously kinda sorta introduced into the sprawling cinematic universe back in 2021, thanks to a very meta crossover with Taika Waititi’s Korg to promote Reynolds’ surprise hit Free Guy.

The Disney streamer also recently brought Netflix’s quintet of original Marvel offerings — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders — under its ever-expanding umbrella, prompting backlash due to their more mature ratings and prompting the creation of new parental controls on the platform. Meanwhile, a new Daredevil series, separate from the 2015 take, is reportedly in the works as well.