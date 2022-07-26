Menu
Death Cab for Cutie Perform “Here to Forever” on Colbert: Watch

From the forthcoming album Asphalt Meadows

death cab for cutie here to forever colbert late show stephen watch stream
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
July 26, 2022 | 9:57am ET

    Death Cab for Cutie appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, July 25th, where they performed “Here to Forever,” a cut from their upcoming album Asphalt Meadows

    “Here to Forever” is frontman Ben Gibbard’s musical midlife crisis. A viewing of an old movie from the 1950s leads him to realize, “They’re all dead now,” and sends him spiraling. “I wanna know the measure/ From here to forever,” he sings, before demanding meaning from an apparently meaningless existence. “And I wanna feel the pressure/ Of God or whatever.” Check it out below.

    Asphalt Meadows arrives in full September 16th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Before “Here to Forever,” the band shared the single “Roman Candles.”

    Death Cab for Cutie pick up their North American tour in September and tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Death Cab for Cutie Perform "Here to Forever" on Colbert: Watch

