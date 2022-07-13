Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Death Cab for Cutie Ponder Death on New Song “Here to Forever”: Stream

From their upcoming album Asphalt Meadows, out September 16th

death cab for cutie here to forever new song music video lance bangs watch steam
Death Cab for Cutie in “Here to Forever” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2022 | 10:27am ET

    As Death Cab for Cutie gear up for the release of their new album, Asphalt Meadows, the indie rock quintet have unveiled “Here to Forever,” a rock and roll examination of mortality.

    “In every movie I watch from the ’50s,” Ben Gibbard sings to kick off the track. “There’s only one thought that swirls around my head now/ That’s that everyone there on the screen/ Yeah everyone there on the screen/ They’re all dead now.” This catchy existential crisis reaches its peak in the chorus, as he wails, “I want to feel the pressure/ Of God, or whatever.”

    “It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times,” Gibbard said in a statement. “It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The track comes with a music video from Lance Bangs. It co-stars comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso as the oddball owners of a record pressing operation. The visuals open with them trying to get Gibbard to go away, even as he seeks to collect a stack of Death Cab vinyls. In the end, there’s nothing for him to do but roll up his already-rolled-up sleeves and press the records himself. Check out “Here to Forever” below.

    Asphalt Meadows arrives September 16th via Atlantic, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared lead single “Roman Candles.” Death Cab is currently on tour supported by Yo La Tengo, illuminati hotties, and Low, and you can get your tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Santigold Nothing single music video 2022 tour tickets spirituals album stream

Santigold Unveils New Single "Nothing": Stream

July 13, 2022

panda bear sonic boom reset go on new album song music video listen stream

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Collaborative Album Reset, Share "Go On": Stream

July 13, 2022

flo milli no face new song stream

Flo Milli Takes Charge on New Single "No Face": Stream

July 13, 2022

archers of loaf in the surface noise new single album announcement alternative rock music news release date stream

Archers of Loaf Announce Comeback Album Reason in Decline, 2022 Tour Dates

July 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Death Cab for Cutie Ponder Death on New Song "Here to Forever": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale