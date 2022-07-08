Deftones Joined by Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler for “Headup” at Mad Cool Festival: Watch

Deftones concluded their European tour on Thursday (July 7th) with a thunderous performance at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain. Notably, the set included a surprise appearance from Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler, who joined Deftones on “Headup.”

It was a throwback to when Butler joined Deftones onstage nine years ago to guest on the same song, then as the frontman of the band letlive. The combined screams of Chino Moreno and Butler further intensify the Around the Fur track, as you can hear in the fan footage of the Mad Cool performance below.

The full set saw Deftones play a balanced offering of 13 tracks spanning five of their most acclaimed albums, including the aforementioned Around the Fur, White Pony, Diamond Eyes, Koi no Yokan, and 2020’s Ohms. Aside from the Butler appearance, setlist highlights included the anthemic “My Own Summer (Shove It),” “Change (In the House of Flies)” off the seminal White Pony, and closer “Rocket Skates.”

Related Video

Deftones had been playing across Europe without guitarist Stephen Carpenter, who elected to sit out the overseas run. Carpenter expressed staunch anti-vax sentiments in the past and would likely have had a difficult time traversing European countries if he’s unvaccinated against COVID-19. Guitarist Lance Jackman filled in.

Watch Jason Aalon Butler join Deftones for “Headup” below.