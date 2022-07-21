Denzel Curry Blows Fallon Away Performing “Walkin” on The Tonight Show: Watch

Denzel Curry’s rendition of “Walkin” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was so energetic he had the host dancing in his seat and the audience cheering long before he’d finished, leaving Fallon to join him at the end and confirm: You won’t see a performance like this every day.

Curry began by introducing the Cold Blooded Soul band, which had also accompanied him during his recent captivating appearance on the NPR Tiny Desk. That prelude was the last time the 27-year-old MC stood still. With every word his hands punctuated the air, even as he danced and charged back and forth across the stage. At one point he brought the performance over to Fallon’s desk, where the enraptured host was smiling and bopping in his seat like a kid who’d snuck into the front row after the openers.

NBC let Curry rap about “ganja-coppin’,” and the few words they made him change didn’t detract from the show. He stood at the lip of the stage and shouted, “Let a real robber talk!” and the crowd erupted in applause. When the set came to its conclusion, Fallon leapt onto the set to join Curry. “That is how you do it!” he kept repeating. “That’s how you do it!” Watch a replay of the performance below.

The song appears on Curry’s excellent new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and if you’re hoping to see those songs live, you’re in luck. He has plenty of shows coming up, from a stint opening for Kid Cudi to a set at Lollapalooza to a headlining tour of his own. Head on over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats, then listen to Curry, Cudi, and J.I.D. assist Dot da Genius on the recent Rap Song of the Week, “Talk About Me.”