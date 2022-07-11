Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Juror Who Ruled in Depp-Heard Trial Was Never Summoned, Opening Door for Mistrial

Heard is also being sued by an insurance company who hopes to avoid paying her legal fees and any of the $10.35 awarded to Depp

juror amber heard johnny depp trial never summoned mistrial same name
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, photos via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 11, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    One of the jurors who ruled against Amber Heard in the defamation suit brought by Johnny Depp was never summoned for jury duty, according to a new filing from Heard’s legal team (via Deadline).

    A seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women awarded Depp $10.35 million, finding that his ex-wife’s 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post damaged his reputation, even though Heard never mentioned him explicitly by name. But it seems now that one of those jurors should never have been selected.

    “Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft wrote. “Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In April, a summons was sent to a Virginia resident. But according to the filing, there were two individuals at the address with the same last name: a 77-year-old and a 52-year-old. The 77-year-old was called for jury duty, but the 52-year-old showed up.

    “Thus, the 52-year-old [redacted] sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11 and did not ‘appear in the list,’ as required,” the filing continued, blocking out the names of the individuals to protect their identities.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

monty norman dead james bond theme rip obituary composer

R.I.P. Monty Norman, Composer of James Bond Theme Song Dead at 94

July 11, 2022

day shift trailer netflix jamie foxx dave franco snoop dogg

Jamie Foxx Hunts Vampires with Dave Franco in Trailer for Day Shift: Watch

July 11, 2022

captain america 4 julius onah director anthony mackie

Captain America 4 Taps The Cloverfield Paradox Director Julius Onah

July 8, 2022

paradise highway juliette binoche morgan freeman trailer watch stream

Human Trafficking Entangles Juliette Binoche and Morgan Freeman in Paradise Highway Trailer: Watch

July 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Juror Who Ruled in Depp-Heard Trial Was Never Summoned, Opening Door for Mistrial

Menu Shop Search Sale