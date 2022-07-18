Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Desus & Mero Break Up, End Showtime Talk Show

The comedians will be "pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward"

desus and mero break up
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 18, 2022 | 7:40pm ET

    Desus & Mero have broken up and ended their popular Showtime talk show.

    Showtime confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23rd.”

    Desus Nice addressed the end of the talk show on Twitter with a cordial statement (“thanks for being part of the journey”), but social media posts from both comedians suggest Desus and Mero had a falling out of some sort.

    Related Video

    On June 19th, Desus tweeted, “bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all,” prompting Mero to respond on Reddit, “NAH IT’S A WRAP BRODY, SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3AM. I TOURED WITH DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG. PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.” When a fan tweeted a screenshot of Mero’s post, Desus replied, “I tried y’all.”

    Advertisement

    Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” rose to fame with Complex TV’s Desus vs. Mero podcast in 2013. Their talk show Desus & Mero premiered on Viceland in 2016 before switching to Showtime in 2019.

    In the series’ final iteration, the comedians interviewed everyone from Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden to entertainment giants David Letterman and Denzel Washington. The program won a Writers Guild of America Award last year for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

joe rogan donald trump adderall man-baby president drugs gassed up

Joe Rogan Calls Donald Trump a "Man-Baby" on Adderall

July 18, 2022

dave chappelle 2022 emmy award transphobic the closer

2022 Emmy Awards: Dave Chappelle Nominated for Transphobic Netflix Special The Closer

July 12, 2022

joe pera talks with you canceled adult swim hbo max

Joe Pera Talks with You Canceled After Three Seasons: "Farewell, For Now"

July 7, 2022

joe rogan refused to interview donald trump don't want to help him

Joe Rogan Refused to Interview Trump: "I Don't Want to Help Him"

July 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Desus & Mero Break Up, End Showtime Talk Show

Menu Shop Search Sale