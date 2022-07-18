Desus & Mero Break Up, End Showtime Talk Show

Desus & Mero have broken up and ended their popular Showtime talk show.

Showtime confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23rd.”

Desus Nice addressed the end of the talk show on Twitter with a cordial statement (“thanks for being part of the journey”), but social media posts from both comedians suggest Desus and Mero had a falling out of some sort.

On June 19th, Desus tweeted, “bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all,” prompting Mero to respond on Reddit, “NAH IT’S A WRAP BRODY, SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3AM. I TOURED WITH DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG. PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.” When a fan tweeted a screenshot of Mero’s post, Desus replied, “I tried y’all.”

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” rose to fame with Complex TV’s Desus vs. Mero podcast in 2013. Their talk show Desus & Mero premiered on Viceland in 2016 before switching to Showtime in 2019.

In the series’ final iteration, the comedians interviewed everyone from Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden to entertainment giants David Letterman and Denzel Washington. The program won a Writers Guild of America Award last year for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series.

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 19, 2022

The “where’s the art??” comments keep coming so…swipe for the tea. Seems like it’s a wrap, y’all. All love to both of our guys for the mems ?? pic.twitter.com/Vi0avNrajt — Bodega Boys Daily (@bodegaboysdaily) July 17, 2022