Dirty Heads Announce New Album Midnight Control, Share “Heavy Water”: Stream

Dirty Heads have announced their eighth studio album, Midnight Control, and shared “Heavy Water” as the latest single.

Arriving August 26th via Better Noise Music, Midnight Control features artwork created by Dirty Heads bassist David Foral. The band has been previewing some of the new tunes while out on tour (get tickets to their remaining dates here), and released their own take on Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good” as the lead single. Coinciding with the LP announcement, the band has also released a new taste in “Heavy Water.”

Where “Life’s Been Good” built on the good vibes of their viral hit “Vacation,” this latest single shows Dirty Heads can get heavier while staying positive too. Featuring a deep reggae groove, the track is “about empowerment,” says lead singer Jared Watson. “‘Heavy Water’ is a metaphor for life because when life throws something at you that’s unforeseen and uncontrollable, you will be ready for it and not let it overtake you.”

“Heavy Water” sees Dirty Heads teaming up with fellow reggae rock stars Common Kings. The groups even got together while on the road to film the track’s accompanying music video, which you can watch below.

Pre-orders for Midnight Control are going on now. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.

Whether you're getting in the right mindset to listen to the new Dirty Heads album or heading out to catch them playing the new songs live (or just enjoying your summer!)

Midnight Control Artwork:

Midnight Control Tracklist:

01. Island Glow

02. Heavy Water (feat. Common Kings)

03. Life’s Been Good

04. Make Me

05. Midnight Control

06. Little Things

07. Indigo

08. El Dorado

09. Shade

10. Live Your Life

