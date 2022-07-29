Menu
Dirty Heads Announce New Album Midnight Control, Share “Heavy Water”: Stream

Reggae rock group Common Kings feature on the new single

dirty heads new album midnight control heavy water photo by Anthony Duty
Dirty Heads, photo by Anthony Duty
July 29, 2022 | 10:57am ET

    Dirty Heads have announced their eighth studio album, Midnight Control, and shared “Heavy Water” as the latest single.

    Arriving August 26th via Better Noise Music, Midnight Control features artwork created by Dirty Heads bassist David Foral. The band has been previewing some of the new tunes while out on tour (get tickets to their remaining dates here), and released their own take on Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good” as the lead single. Coinciding with the LP announcement, the band has also released a new taste in “Heavy Water.”

    Where “Life’s Been Good” built on the good vibes of their viral hit “Vacation,” this latest single shows Dirty Heads can get heavier while staying positive too. Featuring a deep reggae groove, the track is “about empowerment,” says lead singer Jared Watson. “‘Heavy Water’ is a metaphor for life because when life throws something at you that’s unforeseen and uncontrollable, you will be ready for it and not let it overtake you.”

    Related Video

    “Heavy Water” sees Dirty Heads teaming up with fellow reggae rock stars Common Kings. The groups even got together while on the road to film the track’s accompanying music video, which you can watch below.

    Pre-orders for Midnight Control are going on now. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.

    Midnight Control Artwork:

    dirty heads midnight control album art heavy water single

    Midnight Control Tracklist:
    01. Island Glow
    02. Heavy Water (feat. Common Kings)
    03. Life’s Been Good
    04. Make Me
    05. Midnight Control
    06. Little Things
    07. Indigo
    08. El Dorado
    09. Shade
    10. Live Your Life

