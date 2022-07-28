Disco Lines Signs to Arista Records, Unleashes “Baby Girl” Video: Exclusive

Disco Lines has signed to Arista Records, Consequence can exclusively announce today (July 29th). To accompany the announcement, the dance artist has released a new video for his track “Baby Girl.”

Thadeus Labuszewski, the creative mind behind Disco Lines, was getting his software engineering degree from the University of Colorado Boulder when he started to cut up popular pop songs, morphing them into new dance mixes. Just a few years later, his upbeat, EDM-influenced remixes began to gain traction. Tracks like “I SHOULD BE OVER ALL THE BUTTERFLIES !!!” (which reimagines Paramore’s “Still Into You”) and his unofficial remix of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” spread throughout the internet, racking up streams and TikTok sound uses.

The buzz wasn’t lost on labels, as interest in signing Labuszewski continued to grow before he found a place at Arista Records, which is home to artists like Princess Nokia and Tai Verdes.

Advertisement

Related Video

“We are so happy to have Disco Lines join the Arista Family,” David Massey, President and CEO of Arista Records tells Consequence. “He is carving out a new lane in the dance music space with ‘Baby Girl,’ where he is making a big impact. We look forward to being on this journey with him.”

Disco Lines has also seen fit to celebrate the announcement by releasing a new video for his single “Baby Girl.” The song, originating from a beat Labuszewski made at the airport, currently boasts over twelve million streams on Spotify. The hilarious new visualizer harkens back to the song’s inception, showcasing Labuszewski in an airplane before exploding into surreal animated imagery.

“Arista’s excitement about ‘Baby Girl’ was amazing,” Labuszewski tells Consequence. “They are definitely committed to the song, which has been great.”

Advertisement

With such popularity stemming from just a handful of officially released tracks, Disco Lines seems poised to make a splash in the dance music community. Check out the video for “Baby Girl” below.