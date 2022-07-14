Menu
Disturbed Return with “Hey You,” First New Song in Four Years: Stream

The metal band will release an as-yet-untitled new album later this year

Disturbed new song Hey You
Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn
July 14, 2022 | 10:19am ET

    Disturbed are back with a new single, “Hey You,” marking their first new original song in four years. The multiplatinum metal band has also revealed that it will release a new as-yet-untitled album later this year.

    While Disturbed have recorded notable cover songs in the past, including their smash-hit version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” it is very evident in the opening seconds of the new song is that it’s NOT a cover of the iconic Pink Floyd hit of the same name.

    “Hey You” harkens back to Disturbed’s massive debut 2000 album, The Sickness, with singer David Draiman delivering his signature staccato vocals over a crushing Dan Donegan guitar riff in the verses. The chorus showcases the more melodic side of Disturbed, while still maintaining the overall heaviness of the song.

    Regarding the song’s message, Draiman stated, “It’s a wake up call. We’ve become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction.”

    Disturbed’s most recent album is 2018’s Evolution, with a 2020 stand-alone cover of Sting’s “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” serving as the only new recording until “Hey You.”

    As of now, Disturbed have a number of US festivals and state fairs on their schedule, including two this weekend: the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday (July 16th) and the Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, on Sunday (July 17th). Tickets to select dates are available via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the video for Disturbed’s new song “Hey You” below, and stay tuned for details on the band’s upcoming album.

