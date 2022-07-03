Menu
Drake Belts Out "I Want It That Way" with Backstreet Boys at Toronto Show: Watch

The surprise performance brought the rapper back to memories of his own bar mitzvah

drake backstreet boys i want it that way toronto concert watch
Drake and the Backstreet Boys, photo courtesy of Twitter
July 3, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Drake became the sixth member of the Backstreet Boys on Saturday, July 2nd by making a surprise appearance during the boy band’s tour stop in Toronto.

    At the very end of the show, the quintet brought the rapper out to help them perform their classic hit “I Want It That Way” for his hometown crowd, but not before Drizzy told the enraptured audience about his personal connection to the song.

    “At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah,” he explained per Rolling Stone, “and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me and one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her. And it was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool.”

    Related Video

    Drake appeared to be having the time of his life as he ran through the Top 10 hit from 1999 with the group, and even got a surprise when Howie Dorough incorporated a snippet of his own 2013 single “Hold On, We’re Goin’ Home” into the song.

    Watch part of Drake’s performance with the Backstreet Boys below and get tickets to see the veteran pop act on their ongoing “DNA World Tour” here.

    His appearance at the BSB concert comes just weeks after Drake dropped his surprise, dance-fueled seventh album HONESTLY NEVERMIND. The new LP — a follow-up to 2021’s Certified Lover Boy — contains highlight “Falling Back,” which Consequence named our Song of the Week upon its release.

