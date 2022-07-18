Menu
Drake Shares Swedish Police Document After Team Denies He Was Arrested

The Instagram post alluded to rumors of the rapper's arrest last week

Drake, photo courtesy of the artist
July 18, 2022 | 12:17pm ET

    Drake shared a series of photos from his eventful last week via Instagram on Sunday, July 17th, and one post seems to confirm the Honestly, Nevermind rapper was, in fact, detained by Swedish police.

    Amongst the photo dump’s more innocuous vacation pics, Drake presented a plain shot of a single sheet of paper titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Sweden’s National Police Board. The document lists the detainee’s rights and legal process to follow, including interrogation lasting no longer than six hours and potential custody, but there’s no sign that any of those measures were deemed necessary.

    Speculation over Drake’s legal status began last Wednesday, July 14th, when his baby blue “Air Drake” private jet landed in Stockholm, and within 24 hours, rumors spread about a marijuana-related bust and the hashtag #FreeDrake started trending. Though his team squashed rumors of an arrest by Thursday evening via The Hollywood Reporter, Drake has now fully embraced his Honestly, Nevermind era with his latest update that seemingly proves there was some type of run-in with the law.

    Otherwise, the sight of the “Falling Back” artist free again to roam Ibiza and cheer on his friend Chubbs at the club are reassuring signs considering the other news he broke on Wednesday: His inaugural October World Weekend in Toronto this August will host a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Passes are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Drake’s return to the stage could not come at a better time after Roger Waters took shots at him and The Weeknd by saying, “I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be.” Waters could learn the lesson of humility from Drizzy himself, who humbly assumed backup vocal duties for Backstreet Boys on a surprise “I Want It That Way” rendition in Toronto earlier this month.

