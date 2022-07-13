Menu
Dream Theater’s John Petrucci Announces Fall 2022 US Solo Tour Dates with Mike Portnoy on Drums

Three East Coast dates in October have been unveiled thus far

Dream Theater's Petrucci and Portnoy reunite
John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy, via Facebook
July 13, 2022 | 1:05pm ET

    Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has announced initial dates for his first-ever headlining solo tour, during which he’ll be joined onstage by former bandmate Mike Portnoy on drums.

    It’s major news for Dream Theater fans, as the shows will mark the first time founding members Petrucci and Portnoy have shared the stage together since Portnoy left the band in 2010. The two had previously reached another milestone when they recorded Petrucci’s “Terminal Velocity” together back in 2020 — their first collab since Portnoy’s exit from DT.

    So far, only three East Coast dates have been revealed (with more to come, per the press release): October 7th in Boston, October 13th in New York City, and October 15th in Washington, D.C. Ticket pre-sales for the New York date are now live via Ticketmaster using the code TERMINAL, with pre-sales for the D.C. gig beginning tomorrow (July 14th). General ticket sales begin Friday (July 15th).

    The reunited all-female metal act Meanstreak — featuring Portnoy’s wife Marlene on guitar — will provide support.

     Editor's Pick
    Dream Theater Founders John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy Reunite on New Song “Terminal Velocity”: Stream

    The upcoming concerts will see Petrucci, Mike Portnoy, and ex-Dixie Dregs bassist Dave LaRue performing selections from Petrucci’s 2020 solo effort Terminal Velocity and his debut solo release, 2005’s Suspended Animation.

    Petrucci himself mentioned an “extensive tour of North America” in a tweet, so expect many more dates to be added. Below you can see the current list of tour dates and venues, with tickets available here.

    John Petrucci’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Meanstreak:
    10/07 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
    10/13 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
    10/15 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theater

