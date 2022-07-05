Duffer Brothers Plan to “Pass the Baton” for Stranger Things Spinoff

Stranger Things just dropped its penultimate season, so binge-watching fanatics are likely already itching for more content. Fortunately, a Stranger Things spinoff is on the horizon, but it might not have that Duffer Brothers touch, since the show creators say they plan to “pass the baton” to a new creative team.

“The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who’s hopefully really talented and passionate,” Matt Duffer told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that.”

Ross Duffer added that while he and Matt “want to be very involved” in the new series, they’d rather appoint a new showrunner for the project “while we go on to do new stuff.” As for the plot of the spinoff, the brothers remained pretty tight lipped — except to assure us that it is “1000% different” than the original Stranger Things.

“I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the creative team said. “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

The duo added, “The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it. There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, and the series will wrap up with Season 5.