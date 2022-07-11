Echosmith Unveil Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Echosmith have announced their 2022 “Hang Around Tour” with the indie pop trio scaling North America over 25 dates this fall. See the full itinerary below.

The trek kicks off in Nashville on October 13th and stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, and more before heading west in November to cities like Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Their last solo headlining show will be held in Phoenix on November 18th while the tour is set to conclude at San Diego’s Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival one day later. Echosmith will be supported by Phoebe Ryan and Band of Silver for every date.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Before that, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local (using the code ELECTRIC).

The “Hang Around Tour” takes its name directly from the sibling trio’s first single from their new era, which was released in late June. “We gave ourselves permission to explore and be creative in a way that we’d never been before, and to write without worrying about being the most perfect, clean versions of ourselves,” singer Sydney Sierota said in a statement. “We are so excited for this tour and to play new music, and we can’t wait to see everyone dancing and singing the night away with us!”

No release date has been given for the band’s next project. Their most recent album Lonely Generation dropped in 2020.

Echosmith 2022 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

10/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

10/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

10/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

11/03 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

11/04 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/11 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/19 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival