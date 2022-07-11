Menu
Echosmith Unveil Fall 2022 Tour Dates

25-date trek starts in October

Echosmith, photo by Nightdove Studios
July 11, 2022 | 1:42pm ET

    Echosmith have announced their 2022 “Hang Around Tour” with the indie pop trio scaling North America over 25 dates this fall. See the full itinerary below.

    The trek kicks off in Nashville on October 13th and stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, and more before heading west in November to cities like Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Their last solo headlining show will be held in Phoenix on November 18th while the tour is set to conclude at San Diego’s Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival one day later. Echosmith will be supported by Phoebe Ryan and Band of Silver for every date.

    Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Before that, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local (using the code ELECTRIC).

    Related Video

    The “Hang Around Tour” takes its name directly from the sibling trio’s first single from their new era, which was released in late June. “We gave ourselves permission to explore and be creative in a way that we’d never been before, and to write without worrying about being the most perfect, clean versions of ourselves,” singer Sydney Sierota said in a statement. “We are so excited for this tour and to play new music, and we can’t wait to see everyone dancing and singing the night away with us!”

    No release date has been given for the band’s next project. Their most recent album Lonely Generation dropped in 2020.

    Echosmith 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
    10/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy
    10/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    10/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
    10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
    10/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
    10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
    10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
    10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall
    11/03 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock
    11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    11/08 – Denver, CO @ Marquis
    11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    11/11 – Boise, ID @ Olympic
    11/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
    11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
    11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    11/19 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival

    Echosmith 2022 tour Hang Around dates poster artwork

