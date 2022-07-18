Eddie Vedder Throws Pearl Jam Fan Out of Zurich Concert for Violent Behavior

No, ma’am, not today. Eddie Vedder was having none of a fan’s violent behavior during Pearl Jam’s recent concert in Zurich and promptly kicked the woman out of the venue.

Fans caught the moment on video inside Hallenstadion Zurich when the woman in question apparently started hitting the man in front of her over the head for filming the band’s performance of “Animal.”

“Turn the lights on, please,” Vedder asked the stage crew after pausing the song. “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey — I saw the whole thing! I know, it was annoying you. You were bummed out ‘cause he was filming the whole time. Has it been the whole show or just now? Just now when I came over? Was it the whole time? Yeah, you film like everyone.”

The rock legend continued: “The thing is, I know it upset ya, but you can’t fuckin’ hit him in the back of the head either, even though you’re a woman. I appreciate the fact that you can be strong. Quit hitting him, you’re out of here. Violence is not allowed. I’m sorry ma’am, there’s no violence allowed. You could’ve waved to me, I was lookin’ right at you. Sorry about that, it’s just not cool. We’re not hittin’ people here. Sorry.”

After the woman was ejected, the band went on with the show, running through “Present Tense,” “In Hiding,” “Jeremy,” and more.

Pearl Jam’s ongoing tour has been full of unexpected moments, like when they recently invited a fan with terminal ALS on stage at their show in Berlin. They’ve also released a new tour edition of their 2020 album Gigaton containing 11 live recordings from the road. Get tickets to see Pearl Jam live here.

