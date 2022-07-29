Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Shares New Sun’s Signature EP: Stream

Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser and her partner, Massive Attack drummer Damon Reece, have released the debut EP for their collaborative project Sun’s Signature. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

First made available as a physical release for Record Store Day, the five-track collection contains the singles “Underwater” and “Golden Air.” All of the songs on Sun’s Signature have existed in one form or another for quite some time. Fraser initially released “Underwater” as a limited single in 2000, and the duo debuted the tracks in early form at the ANOHNI-curated Meltdown Festival in 2012.

Purchase the Sun’s Signature EP in high-quality digital formats here. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Sun’s Signature marks Fraser’s first original music in 13 years, but she’s made a few guest appearances in recent years. 2021 saw her contribute vocals to a reimagining of Oneohtrix Point Never’s song “Tales from the Trash Stratum,” and one year earlier, she appeared on Shiver, the solo album from Sigur Ros’ Jónsi. Fraser also made an appearance on tour with Massive Attack in 2019, joining them for renditions of “Black Milk,” “Teardrop,” and “Group Four.”

Sun’s Signature Artwork:

Sun’s Signature Tracklist:

01. Underwater

02. Golden Air

03. Bluedusk

04. Apples

05. Make Lovely the Day