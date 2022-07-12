2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List, Updating Live

In the era of so much TV, each Emmy Awards nominations morning brings with it a degree of chaos. In 2022, that remains consistent, though there are familiar faces returning to the dance as well as fresh voices.
In the world of drama, while last year’s big winner The Crown isn’t eligible, Succession (which dominated in 2020) is set up to potentially do very well after its acclaimed third season — as is Stranger Things, which scooched in under the wire this year with Season 4’s Memorial Day release, and hopefully-not-a-bridesmaid-this-year Better Call Saul, which has racked up 39 nominations over the past five seasons but shockingly has never won once. Plus, there are some new players vying for nominations, including Netflix’s surprise breakout Squid Game, the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Severance (Consequence‘s best show of 2022 so far), and Showtime favorite Yellowjackets.
Comedy-wise, Ted Lasso could be getting ready to dominate again as it did in 2021, though newcomers Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs are poised to make a splash themselves. Plus, there’s the return of FX’s Atlanta to contend with, and much like its titular assassin-turned-actor, there’s a very good chance that Barry could sneak up on the competition.
In the world of limited series, we could be looking at a very eclectic lineup including the post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven, dark comedy The White Lotus, true crime tale Under the Banner of Heaven, or opioid crisis docudrama Dopesick.
All of these series feature wildly talented famous folks including Michael Keaton, Andrew Garfield, Melanie Lynskey, Quinta Brunson, and every single one of the Roys of Succession. Whatever you might predict, there are sure to be some surprises in store Tuesday morning.
The nominations announcement for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards can be streamed below via YouTube at the link below, beginning at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT. This post will be updated live as the nominations progress.
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Limited Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Comer, Killing Eve
Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Strong, Succession
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta, “New Jazz” — Hiro Murai
Barry, “710N” — Bill Hader
Hacks, “There Will Be Blood” — Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” — Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B” — Cherien Dabis
Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime” — Jamie Babbit
Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral” — MJ Delaney
The awards themselves will be handed out Monday, September 12th, 2022. No host has been announced yet for the ceremony.