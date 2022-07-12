Menu
2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List, Updating Live

The awards will be handed out on Monday, September 12th, 2022

Emmy Nominations 2022
The Emmy Awards, courtesy of the TV Academy
July 12, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    In the era of so much TV, each Emmy Awards nominations morning brings with it a degree of chaos. In 2022, that remains consistent, though there are familiar faces returning to the dance as well as fresh voices.

    In the world of drama, while last year’s big winner The Crown isn’t eligible, Succession (which dominated in 2020) is set up to potentially do very well after its acclaimed third season — as is Stranger Things, which scooched in under the wire this year with Season 4’s Memorial Day release, and hopefully-not-a-bridesmaid-this-year Better Call Saul, which has racked up 39 nominations over the past five seasons but shockingly has never won once. Plus, there are some new players vying for nominations, including Netflix’s surprise breakout Squid Game, the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Severance (Consequence‘s best show of 2022 so far), and Showtime favorite Yellowjackets.

    Comedy-wise, Ted Lasso could be getting ready to dominate again as it did in 2021, though newcomers Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs are poised to make a splash themselves. Plus, there’s the return of FX’s Atlanta to contend with, and much like its titular assassin-turned-actor, there’s a very good chance that Barry could sneak up on the competition.

    In the world of limited series, we could be looking at a very eclectic lineup including the post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven, dark comedy The White Lotus, true crime tale Under the Banner of Heaven, or opioid crisis docudrama Dopesick.

    All of these series feature wildly talented famous folks including Michael Keaton, Andrew Garfield, Melanie Lynskey, Quinta Brunson, and every single one of the Roys of Succession. Whatever you might predict, there are sure to be some surprises in store Tuesday morning.

    The nominations announcement for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards can be streamed below via YouTube at the link below, beginning at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT. This post will be updated live as the nominations progress.

    Variety Talk Series

    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    Late Night with Seth Meyers
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Reality Competition Program

    The Amazing Race
    Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
    Nailed It
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
    Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
    Elle Fanning, The Great
    Issa Rae, Insecure
    Jean Smart, Hacks

    Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Donald Glover, Atlanta
    Bill Hader, Barry
    Nicholas Hoult, The Great
    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

    Comedy Series

    Abbott Elementary
    Barry
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Hacks
    Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Only Murders in the Building
    Ted Lasso
    What We Do in the Shadows

    Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

    Colin Firth, The Staircase
    Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
    Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
    Michael Keaton, Dopesick
    Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
    Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

    Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

    Toni Collette, The Staircase
    Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
    James, Pam & Tommy
    Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
    Margaret Qualley, Maid
    Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

    Limited Series

    Dopesick
    The Dropout
    Inventing Anna
    Pam & Tommy
    The White Lotus

    Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    Comer, Killing Eve
    Linney, Ozark
    Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
    Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
    Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
    Zendaya, Euphoria

    Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    Jason Bateman, Ozark
    Brian Cox, Succession
    Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
    Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
    Adam Scott, Severance
    Strong, Succession

    Drama Series

    Better Call Saul
    Euphoria
    Ozark
    Severance
    Squid Game
    Stranger Things
    Succession
    Yellowjackets

    Directing For A Comedy Series

    Atlanta, “New Jazz” — Hiro Murai
    Barry, “710N” — Bill Hader
    Hacks, “There Will Be Blood” — Lucia Aniello
    The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” — Mary Lou Belli
    Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B” — Cherien Dabis
    Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime” — Jamie Babbit
    Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral” — MJ Delaney

    The awards themselves will be handed out Monday, September 12th, 2022. No host has been announced yet for the ceremony.

