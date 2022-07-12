2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List, Updating Live

In the era of so much TV, each Emmy Awards nominations morning brings with it a degree of chaos. In 2022, that remains consistent, though there are familiar faces returning to the dance as well as fresh voices.

In the world of drama, while last year’s big winner The Crown isn’t eligible, Succession (which dominated in 2020) is set up to potentially do very well after its acclaimed third season — as is Stranger Things, which scooched in under the wire this year with Season 4’s Memorial Day release, and hopefully-not-a-bridesmaid-this-year Better Call Saul, which has racked up 39 nominations over the past five seasons but shockingly has never won once. Plus, there are some new players vying for nominations, including Netflix’s surprise breakout Squid Game, the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Severance (Consequence‘s best show of 2022 so far), and Showtime favorite Yellowjackets.

Comedy-wise, Ted Lasso could be getting ready to dominate again as it did in 2021, though newcomers Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs are poised to make a splash themselves. Plus, there’s the return of FX’s Atlanta to contend with, and much like its titular assassin-turned-actor, there’s a very good chance that Barry could sneak up on the competition.

In the world of limited series, we could be looking at a very eclectic lineup including the post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven, dark comedy The White Lotus, true crime tale Under the Banner of Heaven, or opioid crisis docudrama Dopesick.

All of these series feature wildly talented famous folks including Michael Keaton, Andrew Garfield, Melanie Lynskey, Quinta Brunson, and every single one of the Roys of Succession. Whatever you might predict, there are sure to be some surprises in store Tuesday morning.

The nominations announcement for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards can be streamed below via YouTube at the link below, beginning at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT. This post will be updated live as the nominations progress.

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Comer, Killing Eve

Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Strong, Succession

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta, “New Jazz” — Hiro Murai

Barry, “710N” — Bill Hader

Hacks, “There Will Be Blood” — Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” — Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B” — Cherien Dabis

Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime” — Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral” — MJ Delaney

The awards themselves will be handed out Monday, September 12th, 2022. No host has been announced yet for the ceremony.