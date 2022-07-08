Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

ENHYPEN Announce 2022 World Tour

The first world tour from the buzzy septet

enhypen manifest world tour dates 2022
ENHYPEN, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 8, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Make sure your caps-lock is in working order, because K-pop superstars ENHYPEN have announced the “MANIFESTO” world tour, the septet’s first-ever globe-spanning trek.

    JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI are riding high on the release of their latest mini-album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, which dropped earlier this month. The “MANIFESTO” tour is still being mapped out, and so far no venues have been announced. But we know it includes  14 shows in 10 cities across three countries, kicking off with a two-night stand in Seoul, Korea September 17th and 18th.

    ENHYPEN will roll through the US in October, hitting up Anaheim, Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. Afterwards, the group will play two concerts each in Aichi, Osaka, and Kanagawa, Japan. Check out the “MANIFESTO” itinerary below, and stay tuned as more dates are announced. Tickets are not available yet for purchase or pre-sale, but eventually you’ll probably be able to book your seat here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, ENHYPEN released the mini-album Dimension: Dilemma and spoke to Consequence about this “exploration of identity.” Earlier this year, they repackaged it with three new songs as Dimension: Answer.

    ENHYPEN 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/17 — Seoul, KR @ TBA
    09/18 — Seoul, KR @ TBA
    10/02 — Anaehim, CA @ TBA
    10/06 — Fort Worth, TX @ TBA
    10/08 — Houston, TX @ TBA
    10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ TBA
    10/13 — Chicago, IL @ TBA
    10/15 — New York, NY @ TBA
    11/01 — Aichi, JP @ TBA
    11/02 — Aichi, JP @ TBA
    11/09 — Osaka, JP @ TBA
    11/10 — Osaka, JP @ TBA
    11/15 — Kanagawa, JP @ TBA
    11/16 — Kanagawa, JP @ TBA

    enhypen manifest world tour dates poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

eagles hotel california 2022 tour canada dates

The Eagles Extend 2022 "Hotel California Tour" with Canada Dates

July 8, 2022

oliver sim gmt music video new single 2022 tour dates us europe uk stream watch

Oliver Sim Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "GMT": Stream

July 7, 2022

kalush orchestra 2022 north american tour dates ukrainian eurovision 2022 winner

Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Kalush Orchestra Announce 2022 North American Tour

July 7, 2022

hot chip eleanor stream

Hot Chip Unveil New Single "Eleanor": Stream

July 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

ENHYPEN Announce 2022 World Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale