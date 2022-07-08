ENHYPEN Announce 2022 World Tour

Make sure your caps-lock is in working order, because K-pop superstars ENHYPEN have announced the “MANIFESTO” world tour, the septet’s first-ever globe-spanning trek.

JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI are riding high on the release of their latest mini-album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, which dropped earlier this month. The “MANIFESTO” tour is still being mapped out, and so far no venues have been announced. But we know it includes 14 shows in 10 cities across three countries, kicking off with a two-night stand in Seoul, Korea September 17th and 18th.

ENHYPEN will roll through the US in October, hitting up Anaheim, Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. Afterwards, the group will play two concerts each in Aichi, Osaka, and Kanagawa, Japan. Check out the “MANIFESTO” itinerary below, and stay tuned as more dates are announced. Tickets are not available yet for purchase or pre-sale, but eventually you’ll probably be able to book your seat here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, ENHYPEN released the mini-album Dimension: Dilemma and spoke to Consequence about this “exploration of identity.” Earlier this year, they repackaged it with three new songs as Dimension: Answer.

ENHYPEN 2022 Tour Dates:

09/17 — Seoul, KR @ TBA

09/18 — Seoul, KR @ TBA

10/02 — Anaehim, CA @ TBA

10/06 — Fort Worth, TX @ TBA

10/08 — Houston, TX @ TBA

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ TBA

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ TBA

10/15 — New York, NY @ TBA

11/01 — Aichi, JP @ TBA

11/02 — Aichi, JP @ TBA

11/09 — Osaka, JP @ TBA

11/10 — Osaka, JP @ TBA

11/15 — Kanagawa, JP @ TBA

11/16 — Kanagawa, JP @ TBA