Scrubs Co-Executive Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested for Serial Sexual Assault

Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday for serial sexual assault, Variety reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Weinberg’s arrest in a press release, noting he was taken into custody on July 14th from his Los Feliz home on charges of “several sexual assaults including rape.” His bail has been set at $3.225 million.

The LAPD said that Weinberg “appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places,” approaching women in their 20-30s “under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them. Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

The producer’s arrest is related to several alleged sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area between 2012 and 2019, but the police said there may be victims dating back to the early 1990s. Anyone with information on the case can contact LAPD at (323)561-3272 or 39284@lapd.online.

IMDB credits Weinberg as co-executive producer on 92 episodes of Scrubs, while he also worked on shows like Veronica’s Closet, Californication, Politically Incorrect, and Anger Management. He’s been nominated for five Emmys for his work on Scrubs and Politically Incorrect.

Just last month, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed the show would be returning, though likely in the form of a movie.