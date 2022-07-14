Elon Musk’s Father Errol Had a Secret Child with His Own Stepdaughter

In 2019 Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, quietly had a child, a baby girl, with his own stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. It was their second child together, following the birth of Elliot Rush — called Rushi — in 2018.

Their daughter had remained a secret until this week, when Musk gave a new interview to The Sun. “She wasn’t planned,” he said. “But I mean, we were living together. [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.”

Musk is 41 years older than Bezuidenhout. He was married to her mother Heide for 18 years, and had raised Jana since she was four years old. When news of her first pregnancy broke in 2018, it reportedly caused a bitter rift between Errol and son Elon, who was furious at his father for impregnating his stepsister.

Errol and Jana are currently not living together. “The thing is it’s not practical,” Musk said. “She’s 35 next birthday. So she’s getting on. So eventually if I’m still around she might wind up back with me. It’s difficult.”

He added that he “would much rather have them here. But Jana came and spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves.”

Even so, he would like to have more children. “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” he said. “If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

As for the younger Musk, Elon recently welcomed his seventh, eighth, and ninth children into the world: his second child with pop star Grimes, as well as secret twins he fathered with an executive at Neuralink. Like his father, Elon believes it’s his responsibility to reproduce as much as possible. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” he tweeted last week.

