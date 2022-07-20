Menu
Eyehategod Announce Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

The NOLA sludge metallers will embark on a headlining run, followed by a support slot on Venom Inc.'s outing

Eyehategod, photo by Travis Shinn
July 20, 2022 | 1:46pm ET

    Eyehategod will embark on a headlining fall 2022 US tour with support from ACxDC and Savage Master.

    The trek kicks off September 16th in Austin and runs through October 2nd in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The fall outing will be bookended by a European headlining tour beginning next Wednesday (July 27th) and a run of US shows supporting Venom Inc. in late October and early November. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The NOLA sludge metal veterans have been touring non-stop in support their 2021 album A History of Nomadic Behavior. The title pays homage to the band’s notoriety for being true road dogs, as the extensive list of 2022 shows attests.

    Eyehategod kicked off the year opening for Clutch on the latter’s North American tour before heading out for their own set of headlining dates in April and May.

    Below you can see the tour flier and full list of US headlining dates. Get tickets here.

    Eyehategod’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:
    09/16 – Austin, TX @ Lost Well *
    09/17 – Arlington, TX @ Division Brewery *
    09/18 – Taos, NM @ Mesa Brewing *
    09/19 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock *
    09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great Northern *
    09/23 – Tahoe, NV @ Whiskey Dicks *
    09/24 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s *
    09/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
    09/26 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder *
    09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High *
    09/28 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater *
    09/29 – Denver, CO @ HQ *
    09/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s *
    10/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *
    10/02 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s *
    10/27 – New York, NY @ Gramercy ^
    10/28 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall ^
    10/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Odeon ^
    10/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch ^
    11/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood ^
    11/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^
    11/03 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs ^
    11/04 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note ^
    11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Mass Destruction Fest 3 ^
    11/06 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^
    11/07 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers ^
    11/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle ^
    11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse ^
    11/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb ^
    11/12 – Portland, OR @ Geno’s Rock Club ^
    11/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

    * = headlining shows with support from ACxDC and Savage Master
    ^ = supporting Venom Inc.

