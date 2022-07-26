Farm Aid 2022: Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews Return to Benefit Festival

It’s time to snap on your overalls, because Farm Aid has announced its full 2022 lineup. The fan-favorite benefit concert founded by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young in 1985 will return to Raleigh, North Carolina on September 24th, with Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, and more joining Nelson and Mellencamp on the stacked country-heavy bill.

For over 20 years running, Farm Aid has raised millions of dollars for farmers and ranchers. This year should be no different, with Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid also performing at the day-long fest.

“I’ve always said that family farmers strengthen us all,” Nelson, who also serves as Farm Aid President, writes in a statement. “Farmers in North Carolina, across the Southeast, and all over the country are growing solutions to our toughest challenges, including climate change. We’re bringing Farm Aid here to highlight their hard work and celebrate the ways we can all join farmers to help.”

Aside from the music, Farm Aid 2022 attendees can also chow down on some farm-fresh eats thanks to Homegrown Concessions, a company that brings local and organic food to large-scale music events. Fest-goers can also sharpen up your agrarian skills and learn more about the inner workings of the farm industry at Farm Aid’s Homegrown Village.

Pre-sale for Farm Aid 2022 begins at 10:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, July 27th (with code ELECTRIC); general sale will follow at 10:00 a.m. on the 30th. Ticket prices range from $75 to $315, and you can buy yours here.

Young is noticeably absent from the 2022 Farm Aid lineup; earlier this week, he said he was “not ready” to return to live shows in the time of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Nelson still has plans to embark on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour through this October.