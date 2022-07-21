Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Died for Three Minutes: “I Saw This Incredibly Blue Light”

Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody reveals that he was “dead for about three and a half minutes” after attempting to quit drinking cold turkey without the proper medications and precautions. The frontman recalls seeing an “incredibly blue light” that he believes was “the afterlife.”

With the band set to release the new album Afterlife on August 19th, and embark on a headlining US tour (tickets available here) with Megadeth on that same date, Moody opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction in a new interview with Metal Hammer.

“I died,” began Moody. “I’d been on a bender for about two years, and I’d gone four days without drinking in an entire year! Which is ridiculous. So, for four days I locked myself inside the house, and the fourth day my daughter came over and I went to hand her a glass of water, and that’s all I remember.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He continued, “If you quit drinking without the right medications and whatever else, you will die. That’s what happened. I was dead for about three and a half minutes, and I became part of something while I was there. I say ‘there,’ because I was not in this shell. And for the first time in my existence, I felt peace.”

The singer, who has battled alcohol addiction for years, described himself as being in a “blue haze,” adding, “It was very quiet and peaceful, and I remember not worrying about anything. I didn’t have a unidirectional view. It was wide, and I could see and feel everything. There was no matter involved, I was pure energy, and I saw this incredibly blue light. It was the afterlife and I was on the edge.”

Moody, who apparently suffered a seizure, was revived by a defibrillator. “The next thing I know, I was laying there with two paddles on my chest, and my daughter was crying in my face,” he said. “My daughter was the one saying, ‘Please, not now.’ Her voice pulled me back and that was the wake-up call for me.”

Advertisement

The experience was re-enacted by Moody in Five Finger Death Punch’s music video for the song “The Tragic Truth,” which appears on the forthcoming Afterlife album.

Watch the video for “The Tragic Truth” below, and pick up tickets to FFDP’s upcoming tour via Ticketmaster.