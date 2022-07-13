Flo Milli Takes Charge on New Single “No Face”: Stream

With Flo Milli’s last single “Conceited” still exploding on TikTok, she has capitalized on the momentum by unleashing another new track, “No Face.” It arrives ahead of the Alabama rapper’s proper debut album, You Still Here, Ho ?, which she recently announced is out on July 22nd via RCA Records.

On “No Face,” Flo Milli boasts about having enough “n****s in rotation” that she “ain’t gotta rap.” Later on, she gets more explicit with lyrics like, “He a dog, he gon’ eat up the plate/ When I call, I ain’t leavin’ a trace/ Bend it over while he pullin’ my waist/ Left it in, now my period late.”

The track isn’t solely about her ability to transfix men, however, as Flo Milli spits her usual self-confident lines about other women trying to bite her style and being “that bitch.” It’s worth noting that the chorus and most of the first verse are actually repurposed from her 2021 XXL Freshmen Freestyle, although she’s hardly the first artist to do so.

“No Face” comes on the heels of the aforementioned “Conceited,” which was named our Rap Song of the Week, “PBC,” “Ice Baby,” and “Roaring 20s.” You Still Here, Ho ? follows Flo Milli’s 2020 debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?, which she released after breaking out with the viral hit “Beef FloMix” in 2019.