Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Flo Milli Takes Charge on New Single “No Face”: Stream

Taken from her debut album, You Still Here, Ho ?, out on July 22nd

flo milli no face new song stream
Flo Milli, photo by Banvoa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 13, 2022 | 11:31am ET

    With Flo Milli’s last single “Conceited” still exploding on TikTok, she has capitalized on the momentum by unleashing another new track, “No Face.” It arrives ahead of the Alabama rapper’s proper debut album, You Still Here, Ho ?, which she recently announced is out on July 22nd via RCA Records.

    On “No Face,” Flo Milli boasts about having enough “n****s in rotation” that she “ain’t gotta rap.” Later on, she gets more explicit with lyrics like, “He a dog, he gon’ eat up the plate/ When I call, I ain’t leavin’ a trace/ Bend it over while he pullin’ my waist/ Left it in, now my period late.”

    The track isn’t solely about her ability to transfix men, however, as Flo Milli spits her usual self-confident lines about other women trying to bite her style and being “that bitch.” It’s worth noting that the chorus and most of the first verse are actually repurposed from her 2021 XXL Freshmen Freestyle, although she’s hardly the first artist to do so.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “No Face” comes on the heels of the aforementioned “Conceited,” which was named our Rap Song of the Week, “PBC,” “Ice Baby,” and “Roaring 20s.” You Still Here, Ho ? follows Flo Milli’s 2020 debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?, which she released after breaking out with the viral hit “Beef FloMix” in 2019.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Santigold Nothing single music video 2022 tour tickets spirituals album stream

Santigold Unveils New Single "Nothing": Stream

July 13, 2022

panda bear sonic boom reset go on new album song music video listen stream

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Collaborative Album Reset, Share "Go On": Stream

July 13, 2022

death cab for cutie here to forever new song music video lance bangs watch steam

Death Cab for Cutie Ponder Death on New Song "Here to Forever": Stream

July 13, 2022

archers of loaf in the surface noise new single album announcement alternative rock music news release date stream

Archers of Loaf Announce Comeback Album Reason in Decline, 2022 Tour Dates

July 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Flo Milli Takes Charge on New Single "No Face": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale