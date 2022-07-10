Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Florence + The Machine Unearths “Never Let Me Go” at Mad Cool Festival: Watch

A highlight from Florence Welch and co.'s Saturday night headlining set

Florence + the Machine at Mad Cool Festival
Florence + the Machine at Mad Cool Festival, photo by Andres Iglesias⁠
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 10, 2022 | 12:43pm ET

    Florence + The Machine delivered a thrilling set at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival that was highlighted by a rare performance of “Never Let Me Go.”

    After keeping it off the setlist for nearly a decade, Florence Welch only recently again began singing the Ceremonials ballad. As she explained to the crowd at Mad Cool, she wrote the song “after a heavy, heavy hangover” at a different point in her life. “For years, this song was very difficult for me to perform,” she continued, “But you’ve all been so kind to me this evening, and have given me everything, so you deserve it.”

    Watch fan-captured footage of “Never Let Me Go,” as well as the band’s show-stopping performance of “Dog Days Are Over” below. You can find more coverage of Mad Cool 2022 here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Starting in September, Florence + The Machine will embark on a North American tour in support of their latest album, Dance Fever. With support from Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg, Florence + The Machine will play some of the continent’s biggest venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, TD Garden in Boston, and more. Get tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rage Against the Machine 2022

Rage Against the Machine Kick Off Reunion Tour: Video + Setlist

July 10, 2022

shawn mendes postpones tour dates mental health issues pop music news statement

Shawn Mendes Pauses North American Tour, Citing Mental Health Issues

July 9, 2022

fox news flo rida todd piro correspondent rips pants onstage watch

Fox News Correspondent Rips Pants Onstage with Flo Rida: Watch

July 9, 2022

Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Plays Drums for Tearjerking Cover of "My Hero": Watch

July 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Florence + The Machine Unearths "Never Let Me Go" at Mad Cool Festival: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale