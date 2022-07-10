Florence + The Machine Unearths “Never Let Me Go” at Mad Cool Festival: Watch

Florence + The Machine delivered a thrilling set at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival that was highlighted by a rare performance of “Never Let Me Go.”

After keeping it off the setlist for nearly a decade, Florence Welch only recently again began singing the Ceremonials ballad. As she explained to the crowd at Mad Cool, she wrote the song “after a heavy, heavy hangover” at a different point in her life. “For years, this song was very difficult for me to perform,” she continued, “But you’ve all been so kind to me this evening, and have given me everything, so you deserve it.”

Watch fan-captured footage of “Never Let Me Go,” as well as the band’s show-stopping performance of “Dog Days Are Over” below. You can find more coverage of Mad Cool 2022 here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Starting in September, Florence + The Machine will embark on a North American tour in support of their latest album, Dance Fever. With support from Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg, Florence + The Machine will play some of the continent’s biggest venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, TD Garden in Boston, and more. Get tickets to the upcoming shows here.