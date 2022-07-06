Members of Power Trip and Creeping Death Form New Band Fugitive

A new band called Fugitive has emerged from the Texas hardcore/metal scene featuring members of Power Trip, Creeping Death, and more.

Power Trip lead guitarist Blake Ibanez and Skourge frontman Seth Gilmore decided to start a new band earlier this year, recruiting fellow scenemates to round out the lineup: drummer Lincoln Mullins (Creeping Death), bassist Andy Messer (ANS, Stymie), and guitarist Victor Gutierrez (Impalers).

Fugitive are wasting no time, having already announced an August 13th show in Dallas as part of a stacked bill headlined by Municipal Waste. Fugitive are also currently recording at Cloudland Studio and plan to release music as early as this month. Ibanez notes that the band sounds different than Power Trip and is more in the vein of Motörhead or Venom.

“I was able to find a niche where it sounds like the stuff that I write for Power Trip, but it’s different, and it’s a different tuning,” Ibanez told the Dallas Observer. “It opens up some new doors for different types of songs and riffs. It was just kind of like a blank canvas. It was like, no rules.”

Ibanez helped found Power Trip in 2008. The band rose to prominence after years of incubating in the Texas underground metal scene, delivering a kinetic crossover assault that combined elements of hardcore and thrash metal. Tragically, Power Trip’s future became uncertain when frontman Riley Gale passed away in 2020.

Meanwhile, Creeping Death also rose from the Texas scene, albeit a bit later on. They served as support for what would be Power Trip’s last North American tour with High on Fire and Devil Master — a loaded bill Heavy Consequence caught in Brooklyn in late 2019.

“It’s come to fruition very quickly,” said Fugitive/Creeping Death drummer Lincoln Mullins. “It’s nice having something new, and it’s just refreshing. Not that I don’t enjoy what I’m already doing, but having a breath of something new is always nice. I’ve very much enjoyed this.”

Per the Dallas Observer, the band is in talks with 20 Buck Spin to release a five-song EP, which is coming this month according to Fugitive’s Instagram. Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates.