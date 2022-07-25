TBS Cancels Full Frontal with Samantha Bee After Seven Seasons

TBS has stabbed Full Frontal in the back, canceling Samantha Bee’s award-winning late-night show after seven seasons.

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” TBS said in a statement to Variety. “We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Full Frontal launched in 2016, and while it was one of the few late-night shows with a female host, it further distinguished itself as one of the sharpest, most profane offerings on cable television. Critics loved it, and from 2016 to 2020 Full Frontal was nominated for five consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Series, winning in 2016 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The official Twitter account for Full Frontal responded to the cancelation, thanking fans for watching “every week — that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.” It added, “To our loyal fans — we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace.”