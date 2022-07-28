Garbage are nearing the end of their extensive 2022 tour, which saw them supporting Tears For Fears on their The Tipping Point trek, as well as another leg of dates supporting Alanis Morissette on her Jagged Little Pill 20th anniversary shows. But the ’90s rockers have definitely not run out of steam; if anything, they’re completely in their element.

Their show this month at Festival d’été de Québec was a perfect example of what they do best — not only were the tracks from their most recent 2021 album No Gods No Masters represented with passion and poise, their laundry list of hits sprinkled in throughout the set was a great demonstration of their enduring legacy. As lead vocalist Shirley Manson mentions in her recent episode of Consequence‘s The Story Behind The Song podcast, the darkness of their early material is fitting for these dark times we find ourselves in now.

But both Manson and drummer/producer Butch Vig are simply grateful to share the stage with artists they feel kinship with. “This is our fourth or fifth time out with [Alanis Morissette],” says Manson, with Vig adding that they’ve “seen a great response, there are a lot of Garbage fans too. Not just fans my age — there are a lot of young Garbage and Alanis fans. It’s especially heartening to see young women out there who are rocking out to the music.”

Indeed, Garbage are meeting the moment in more ways than one, and they continue to be inspired by other artists that are carrying the torch. Shirley Manson mentions IDLES and Jehnny Beth of Savages as some of the artists that she’s consistently raving about — both in interviews and on her podcast, The Jump, which finds Manson taking a deep dive with artists into a song that changed their careers. Meanwhile, Butch Vig is looking to his 16 year-old daughter for music recommendations, naming SZA and Wet Leg in particular as artists that he has his eye on.

Above all, Garbage’s show at Festival d’été de Québec was timeless, and a great reminder of just how influential they are as a band. Before their set, Consequence caught up with Manson and Vig to chat about their recent outings with Tears For Fears and Alanis Morissette, their favorite new artists, festival memories, and more. Read the Q&A below for the full conversation with Garbage, and grab tix to their remaining tour dates here.