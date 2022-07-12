Gary Clark Jr. Announces 2022 US Headlining Tour

Great news for people who like sick guitar riffs and swaggy hats: Grammy-winning songwriter Gary Clark Jr. has announced a 2022 US headlining tour.

The 21-date trek picks up in Birmingham, AL on September 9th, and takes in cities big (New York), medium (St. Louis), and small (Hershey, Pennsylvania). Along the way, he’ll make appearances at festivals such as Sea.Hear.Now, Sound on Sound, and more.

Pre-sale begins Thursday, July 14th (use code ELECTRIC), with general on-sale kicking off July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Book your seat here, and check out his full 2022 itinerary below.

If you’d like, you can also catch Clark in theaters nationwide playing Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Gary Clark Jr. 2022 Tour Dates:

07/12 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

07/13 — Vienna, AU @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/29 — Plymouth, MN @ Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park 2022

09/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

09/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Music at Intersection

09/13 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

09/15 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point

09/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/17 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/20 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

09/21 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

09/23 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

09/24 — North Adams, MA @ FreshGrass Festival

09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival

09/27 — Wilmington, DE @ Copeland Hall at The Grand

09/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

09/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/01 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/02 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

10/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

10/05 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10/06 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theater

10/08 — Sonoma, CA @ Harvest Music Festival

10/09 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live