Gary Clark Jr. Announces 2022 US Headlining Tour

Great news for people who like sick guitar riffs and swaggy hats: Grammy-winning songwriter Gary Clark Jr. has announced a 2022 US headlining tour.
The 21-date trek picks up in Birmingham, AL on September 9th, and takes in cities big (New York), medium (St. Louis), and small (Hershey, Pennsylvania). Along the way, he’ll make appearances at festivals such as Sea.Hear.Now, Sound on Sound, and more.
Pre-sale begins Thursday, July 14th (use code ELECTRIC), with general on-sale kicking off July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Book your seat here, and check out his full 2022 itinerary below.
If you’d like, you can also catch Clark in theaters nationwide playing Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Gary Clark Jr. 2022 Tour Dates:
07/12 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
07/13 — Vienna, AU @ Ernst Happel Stadion
07/29 — Plymouth, MN @ Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park 2022
09/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
09/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Music at Intersection
09/13 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
09/15 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point
09/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/17 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/20 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater
09/21 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater
09/23 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
09/24 — North Adams, MA @ FreshGrass Festival
09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival
09/27 — Wilmington, DE @ Copeland Hall at The Grand
09/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
09/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/01 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/02 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
10/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
10/05 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
10/06 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theater
10/08 — Sonoma, CA @ Harvest Music Festival
10/09 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live