Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Gary Clark Jr. Announces 2022 US Headlining Tour

The 21-stop trek kicks off in September

Gary Clark Jr., photo by Nick Langlois
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 12, 2022 | 2:44pm ET

    Great news for people who like sick guitar riffs and swaggy hats: Grammy-winning songwriter Gary Clark Jr. has announced a 2022 US headlining tour.

    The 21-date trek picks up in Birmingham, AL on September 9th, and takes in cities big (New York), medium (St. Louis), and small (Hershey, Pennsylvania). Along the way, he’ll make appearances at festivals such as Sea.Hear.Now, Sound on Sound, and more.

    Pre-sale begins Thursday, July 14th (use code ELECTRIC), with general on-sale kicking off July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Book your seat here, and check out his full 2022 itinerary below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If you’d like, you can also catch Clark in theaters nationwide playing Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

    Gary Clark Jr. 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/12 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
    07/13 — Vienna, AU @ Ernst Happel Stadion
    07/29 — Plymouth, MN @ Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park 2022
    09/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
    09/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Music at Intersection
    09/13 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    09/15 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point
    09/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    09/17 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
    09/20 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater
    09/21 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater
    09/23 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
    09/24 — North Adams, MA @ FreshGrass Festival
    09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival
    09/27 — Wilmington, DE @ Copeland Hall at The Grand
    09/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    09/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    10/01 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    10/02 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    10/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    10/05 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    10/06 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theater
    10/08 — Sonoma, CA @ Harvest Music Festival
    10/09 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

    gary clark jr 2022 us headlining tour poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Briston Maroney Announces Paradise Festival, Shares Single "Paradise": Stream

July 12, 2022

Reba McEntire tickets Live in Concert 2022 tour Terri Clark dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Reba McEntire's 2022 Tour

July 12, 2022

ENHYPEN MANIFESTO tickets world tour 2022

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2022 Tour

July 12, 2022

Highly Suspect

Highly Suspect Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

July 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gary Clark Jr. Announces 2022 US Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale