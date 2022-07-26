Girl Talk Announces Fall Tour Dates

Girl Talk has mapped out a new leg of US tour dates in support of his latest album, Full Court Press.
The fall tour goes down in November and hits cities like Detroit, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco, Orlando, and Atlanta. Check out the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
To coincide with today’s announcement, Girl Talk has shared a new mashup of his own “Ain’t No Fun” with Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Additionally, he’s released an a capella version of Full Court Press as a free download.
Released back in March, Full Court Press marked Girl Talk’s first album since 2010’s All Day.
Girl Talk 2022 Tour Dates:
09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
11/03 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
12/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
12/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
12/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
12/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works