Girl Talk Announces Fall Tour Dates

Girl Talk has mapped out a new leg of US tour dates in support of his latest album, Full Court Press.

The fall tour goes down in November and hits cities like Detroit, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco, Orlando, and Atlanta. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

To coincide with today’s announcement, Girl Talk has shared a new mashup of his own “Ain’t No Fun” with Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Additionally, he’s released an a capella version of Full Court Press as a free download.

Released back in March, Full Court Press marked Girl Talk’s first album since 2010’s All Day.

Girl Talk 2022 Tour Dates:

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

11/03 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

12/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

12/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

12/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

12/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works