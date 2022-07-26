Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Girl Talk Announces Fall Tour Dates

A fall trek in support of his latest album, Full Court Press

Girl Talk
Girl Talk, photo by Teddy DeMask
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 26, 2022 | 1:05pm ET

    Girl Talk has mapped out a new leg of US tour dates in support of his latest album, Full Court Press.

    The fall tour goes down in November and hits cities like Detroit, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco, Orlando, and Atlanta. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    To coincide with today’s announcement, Girl Talk has shared a new mashup of his own “Ain’t No Fun” with Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Additionally, he’s released an a capella version of Full Court Press as a free download.

    Released back in March, Full Court Press marked Girl Talk’s first album since 2010’s All Day.

    Girl Talk 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    11/03 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    11/04 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
    11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    11/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
    11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    12/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    12/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    12/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    12/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    12/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

silversun pickups physical thrills new album announcement scared together single music video stream

Silversun Pickups Announce Fall Tour Dates

July 26, 2022

Fuerza Regida tickets tour 2022 Del Barrio Hasta Aqui dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Fuerza Regida's 2022 Tour

July 25, 2022

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Fall Tour Dates

July 25, 2022

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks Announces Fall Tour Dates with Vanessa Carlton

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Girl Talk Announces Fall Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale