Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Goatwhore Announce New Album, Unleash Blackened Thrash Ripper “Born of Satan’s Flesh”: Stream

Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven is out October 7th via Metal Blade Records

goatwhore born of satan's flesh stream
Goatwhore, photo by Stephanie Cabral
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2022 | 3:48pm ET

    Goatwhore are returning with a new album, Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven, on October 7th via Metal Blade Records. Upon the LP’s announcement, the New Orleans band offered up the video for lead single “Born of Satan’s Flesh.”

    A vicious brew of blackened thrash and death metal is Goatwhore’s M.O., and “Born of Satan’s Flesh” hits that multi-genre intersection at blinding speeds. Guitarist Sammy Duet rains down precision riffs while frontman Louis Ben Falgoust II spouts blasphemies through his bellowing snarl. The accompanying performance clip offers a glimpse at what it would be like to witness the brutality live.

    The band again tapped producer Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349) and tracked the new album primarily at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana under pandemic restrictions. Acclaimed engineer Kurt Ballou (Converge, High on Fire, Code Orange) handled the mix. Goatwhore’s lineup for the 47-minute collection features Falgoust, guitarist/vocalist Sammy Duet, drummer Zack Simmons, and bassist Robert “TA” Coleman (who makes his recording debut with the band on the new LP).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I would describe this record as being very raw, but clarity is shaped within the chaos,” said Falgoust in a press release. “It’s a journey of everything we’ve done and some new approaches as we advance forward. When we write, we mainly focus on the music and what we enjoy about playing it. We don’t write just to appease others. We want to enjoy playing it in a live setting as well, especially night after night on the road.”

    Speaking of the road, Goatwhore will embark on a co-headlining tour with Incantation in the coming days. The trek kicks off next Monday (August 1st) in Orlando, Florida, and runs through August 27th for a homecoming show in New Orleans. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    cannibal corpse north american tour 2022
     Editor's Pick
    Cannibal Corpse Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

    Pre-order the band’s new album Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven in a smattering of vinyl colorways and on CD via Metal Blade.

    Advertisement

    Below you can stream the video for “Born of Satan’s Flesh” and see the album art/tracklist and tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven Artwork:

    goatwhore album art

    Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven Tracklist:
    01. Invocation 3
    02. Born Of Satan’s Flesh
    03. The Bestowal Of Abomination
    04. Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven
    05. Death From Above
    06. Ruinous Liturgy
    07. Victory Is The Lightning Of Destruction
    08. Voracious Blood Fixation
    09. The Devil’s Warlords
    10. Weight Of A Soulless Heart
    11. Nihil
    12. And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition

    Goatwhore’s Summer 2022 Tour Dates with Incantation, Bewitcher, and Caveman Cult:
    08/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven
    08/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    08/03 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
    08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
    08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    08/06 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
    08/07 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
    08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
    08/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
    08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
    08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
    08/13 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
    08/14 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
    08/16 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
    08/17 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *
    08/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *
    08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *
    08/20 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *
    08/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *
    08/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
    08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *
    08/25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live *
    08/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *
    08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

    Advertisement

    * = No Caveman Cult

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

OFF! album tour single

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and 2022 Tour, Unleash "War Above Los Angeles": Stream

July 27, 2022

rina sawayama hold the girl

Rina Sawayama Drops New Song "Hold the Girl": Stream

July 27, 2022

Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Toure Ali new album savanne song

Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré Announce New Album Ali, Share "Savanne": Stream

July 27, 2022

Charli XCX Reminds You She's a "Hot Girl" on New Single: Stream

July 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Goatwhore Announce New Album, Unleash Blackened Thrash Ripper "Born of Satan's Flesh": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale