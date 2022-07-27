Goatwhore Announce New Album, Unleash Blackened Thrash Ripper “Born of Satan’s Flesh”: Stream

Goatwhore are returning with a new album, Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven, on October 7th via Metal Blade Records. Upon the LP’s announcement, the New Orleans band offered up the video for lead single “Born of Satan’s Flesh.”

A vicious brew of blackened thrash and death metal is Goatwhore’s M.O., and “Born of Satan’s Flesh” hits that multi-genre intersection at blinding speeds. Guitarist Sammy Duet rains down precision riffs while frontman Louis Ben Falgoust II spouts blasphemies through his bellowing snarl. The accompanying performance clip offers a glimpse at what it would be like to witness the brutality live.

The band again tapped producer Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349) and tracked the new album primarily at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana under pandemic restrictions. Acclaimed engineer Kurt Ballou (Converge, High on Fire, Code Orange) handled the mix. Goatwhore’s lineup for the 47-minute collection features Falgoust, guitarist/vocalist Sammy Duet, drummer Zack Simmons, and bassist Robert “TA” Coleman (who makes his recording debut with the band on the new LP).

“I would describe this record as being very raw, but clarity is shaped within the chaos,” said Falgoust in a press release. “It’s a journey of everything we’ve done and some new approaches as we advance forward. When we write, we mainly focus on the music and what we enjoy about playing it. We don’t write just to appease others. We want to enjoy playing it in a live setting as well, especially night after night on the road.”

Speaking of the road, Goatwhore will embark on a co-headlining tour with Incantation in the coming days. The trek kicks off next Monday (August 1st) in Orlando, Florida, and runs through August 27th for a homecoming show in New Orleans. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order the band’s new album Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven in a smattering of vinyl colorways and on CD via Metal Blade.

Below you can stream the video for “Born of Satan’s Flesh” and see the album art/tracklist and tour dates. Get tickets here.

Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven Artwork:

Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven Tracklist:

01. Invocation 3

02. Born Of Satan’s Flesh

03. The Bestowal Of Abomination

04. Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven

05. Death From Above

06. Ruinous Liturgy

07. Victory Is The Lightning Of Destruction

08. Voracious Blood Fixation

09. The Devil’s Warlords

10. Weight Of A Soulless Heart

11. Nihil

12. And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition

Goatwhore’s Summer 2022 Tour Dates with Incantation, Bewitcher, and Caveman Cult:

08/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven

08/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/03 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

08/06 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

08/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

08/13 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

08/14 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

08/17 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *

08/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

08/20 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

08/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

08/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *

08/25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live *

08/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

* = No Caveman Cult