Goose Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates

The jam band will visit Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, New Orleans, and more.

Goose tour dates
July 19, 2022 | 1:14pm ET

    Connecticut jam band Goose have added a new leg of fall tour dates as part of their ongoing tour.

    In the lead up to their two-weekend appearance at Austin City Limits, Goose will play headlining shows in Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and New Orleans. They’ll also make stops in Fayettesville, Oklahoma City, and Dallas during the month of October.

    A pre-sale ticket request period is now ongoing through Wednesday, July 20th 5:00 p.m. local time, with a general on-sale set to take place on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Goose’s lengthy tour schedule also includes a new of summer shows and festival appearances. Check out their full itinerary below, and grab tickets to all of their shows here.

    Goose are touring in support of their blockbuster third album, Dripfield.

    Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest
    07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Blues Café
    08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/13 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
    08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    08/23 – Stateline, NV @ South Shore Room
    08/25 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
    08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose
    08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
    09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival
    09/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
    10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
    10/04 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
    10/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    10/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

