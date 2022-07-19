Goose Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates

Connecticut jam band Goose have added a new leg of fall tour dates as part of their ongoing tour.
In the lead up to their two-weekend appearance at Austin City Limits, Goose will play headlining shows in Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and New Orleans. They’ll also make stops in Fayettesville, Oklahoma City, and Dallas during the month of October.
A pre-sale ticket request period is now ongoing through Wednesday, July 20th 5:00 p.m. local time, with a general on-sale set to take place on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.
Goose’s lengthy tour schedule also includes a new of summer shows and festival appearances. Check out their full itinerary below, and grab tickets to all of their shows here.
Goose are touring in support of their blockbuster third album, Dripfield.
Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest
07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Blues Café
08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/13 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/23 – Stateline, NV @ South Shore Room
08/25 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose
08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival
09/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
10/04 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits