Goose Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates

Connecticut jam band Goose have added a new leg of fall tour dates as part of their ongoing tour.

In the lead up to their two-weekend appearance at Austin City Limits, Goose will play headlining shows in Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and New Orleans. They’ll also make stops in Fayettesville, Oklahoma City, and Dallas during the month of October.

A pre-sale ticket request period is now ongoing through Wednesday, July 20th 5:00 p.m. local time, with a general on-sale set to take place on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Goose’s lengthy tour schedule also includes a new of summer shows and festival appearances. Check out their full itinerary below, and grab tickets to all of their shows here.

Goose are touring in support of their blockbuster third album, Dripfield.

Goose 2022 Tour Dates:

07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest

07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Blues Café

08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/13 – Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/23 – Stateline, NV @ South Shore Room

08/25 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose

08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival

09/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards

10/04 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

10/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits