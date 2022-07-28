Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Gorillaz and Thundercat Unveil “Cracker Island” Music Video: Watch

Directed by Jamie Hewlett and Fx Goby

gorillaz thundercat cracker island video
Gorillaz and Thundercat’s “Cracker Island” music video (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 28, 2022 | 12:03pm ET

    Welcome to “Cracker Island.” Gorillaz and Thundercat have unveiled the music video for their collaborative new song, which you can watch below.

    Directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Nexus Studios director Fx Goby, the “Cracker Island” video sees our favorite virtual primates wreak havoc upon Los Angeles — with a little help from omnipresent musician Thundercat. Gorillaz bassist Murdoc explained the meaning of the visual in a statement. “Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling,” he said. “That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.”

    Co-produced by Gorillaz with Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr, the track marks the band’s first release since last year’s surprise Meanwhile EP. Their world tour continues through October, and tickets are on sale now. Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn also recently joined Billie Eilish during her headlining Coachella set for a joint performance of “Feel Good Inc.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Thundercat has headlining dates of his own in the works, which coincide with his gig opening up for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Tickets to his shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Disco Lines Signs Arista

Disco Lines Signs to Arista Records, Unleashes "Baby Girl" Video: Exclusive

July 28, 2022

whitney twirl blue new singles spark indie rock music news stream listen

Whitney Drop New Singles "TWIRL" and "BLUE": Stream

July 28, 2022

lamb of god omens stream

Lamb of God Unleash Thunderous New Song "Omens": Stream

July 28, 2022

OFF! album tour single

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and 2022 Tour, Unleash "War Above Los Angeles": Stream

July 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gorillaz and Thundercat Unveil "Cracker Island" Music Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale