Gorillaz and Thundercat Unveil “Cracker Island” Music Video: Watch

Welcome to “Cracker Island.” Gorillaz and Thundercat have unveiled the music video for their collaborative new song, which you can watch below.

Directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Nexus Studios director Fx Goby, the “Cracker Island” video sees our favorite virtual primates wreak havoc upon Los Angeles — with a little help from omnipresent musician Thundercat. Gorillaz bassist Murdoc explained the meaning of the visual in a statement. “Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling,” he said. “That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.”

Co-produced by Gorillaz with Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr, the track marks the band’s first release since last year’s surprise Meanwhile EP. Their world tour continues through October, and tickets are on sale now. Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn also recently joined Billie Eilish during her headlining Coachella set for a joint performance of “Feel Good Inc.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Thundercat has headlining dates of his own in the works, which coincide with his gig opening up for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Tickets to his shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.