Green Day Play a Whole Bunch of Rarities at Surprise Chicago Club Show

Including songs like "Warning," "Church on Sunday," Watsername" for the first time in two decades

Green Day perform at Chicago's Metro
Green Day, photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
July 30, 2022 | 12:58pm ET

    Ahead of their headlining performance at Lollapalooza on Sunday, Green Day played an imitate warmup show at Chicago’s Metro on Friday night. For fans who managed to score a ticket to the 1,100-persons capacity venue, they witnessed a career-spanning 28-song set that included a number of live rarities.

    Green Day seemingly treated the night as akin to a club show from their early days, playing most material from early albums like Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, and Warning.

    Notably, the band performed “Warning” and “Church on Sunday” for the first time since 2001. They also delivered the first full band performance of “Watsername” since 2005.

    Related Video

    The setlist also included “Letterbomb,” “Private Ale,” “Christie Road,” “One of My Lies,” “Geek Stink Breath,” and “J.A.R.” — none of which had been played live since 2016-2017.

    You can find the full setlist and fan-captured video of the concert below.

    Following their performance at Lollapalooza, Green Day will next headline San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park.

    Setlist:
    American Idiot
    Holiday
    Revolution Radio
    Letterbomb (First time live since 2017)
    Church on Sunday (First time live since 2001)
    Too Dumb to Die (First time live since 2017)
    Scattered
    Bang Bang
    Chump
    Longview
    Burnout
    Disappearing Boy
    Private Ale (First time live since 2016)
    Christie Road (First time live since 2017)
    One of My Lies (First time live since 2017)
    Whatsername (First full band performance since 2005)
    Oh Love (First time live since 2001)
    Warning (First time live since 2001)
    Murder City (First full band performance since 20013)
    Welcome to Paradise
    Geek Stink Breath (First time live since 2017)
    Stuck With Me
    Basket Case
    Brain Stew
    St. Jimmy
    J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva) (First time live since 2017)
    Minority
    Waiting

