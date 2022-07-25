Menu
Greg Puciato on New Album Mirrorcell, Abstract Lyrics, and Touring with Jerry Cantrell

The frontman talks movie-like albums and feeling restricted following the end of Dillinger Escape Plan

Greg Puciato Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Greg Puciato, photo by Jim Louvau
Consequence Staff
July 25, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Greg Puciato chats with Kyle Meredith to talk about Mirrorcell, his second solo album. The former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman discusses his feelings regarding his developing solo career, his use of voices, and approaching a record like a movie.

    Puciato also talks about the focus he’s put on his guitar playing, relating to Sigur Ros’ style of abstract lyrics, playing with Jerry Cantrell, and having his younger self appreciate his accomplishments.

    Listen to Greg Puciato talk about Mirrorcell, his solo career, and more above, or watch the interview via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… as well, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

