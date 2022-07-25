Greg Puciato on New Album Mirrorcell, Abstract Lyrics, and Touring with Jerry Cantrell

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Greg Puciato chats with Kyle Meredith to talk about Mirrorcell, his second solo album. The former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman discusses his feelings regarding his developing solo career, his use of voices, and approaching a record like a movie.

Puciato also talks about the focus he’s put on his guitar playing, relating to Sigur Ros’ style of abstract lyrics, playing with Jerry Cantrell, and having his younger self appreciate his accomplishments.

Listen to Greg Puciato talk about Mirrorcell, his solo career, and more above, or watch the interview via the YouTube player below.