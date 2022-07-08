R.I.P. Gregory Itzin, President Charles Logan on 24 Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, the Tony-nominated actor best known for playing President Charles Logan on 24, has died at the age of 74.

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today,” director and 24 executive producer Jon Cassar revealed on Twitter. “He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.” No cause of death has been revealed.

Itzin starred in 44 episodes of 24, first as Vice President Logan and then as the villainous Commander-in-Chief. For his performance, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Across his five-decade career, Itzin had starring roles on several high-profile series that failed to get off the ground, including Mel Brooks’ short-lived sitcom The Nutt House, Gene Wilder’s Something Wilder, and Steven Bochco’s Murder One. He also booked recurring roles on The Mentalist, HBO’s Big Love, NCIS, Covert Affairs, Mob City, and Friends, where he played Theodore Hannigan, father of Phoebe’s boyfriend and husband Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd).

Itzin also said the first on-screen lines in 1980’s Airplane!, playing a religious zealot, and had small parts in classic films such as Teen Wolf (1985), Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), and Stephen Spielberg’s Lincoln (2012). He was also a veteran stage actor, and in 1994 received a Drama Desk award and Tony nomination for his work in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Kentucky Cycle.