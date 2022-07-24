Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

James Gunn Confirms Vol. 3 Is Last Guardians of the Galaxy Film

Maria Bakalova and Chukwudi Iwuji have joined the cast

james gunn guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 last one maria bakalova
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Marvel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 23, 2022 | 9:08pm ET

    The Guardians may soon be standing down: James Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last standalone entry for those characters. The Comic-Con audience was also treated to a preview clip that reportedly features baby Rocket Raccoon, as well as the news that Chukwudi Iwuji and Maria Bakalova had joined the cast.

    The final entry with the Guardians in the title is set to arrive May 5th, 2023, though it may not be the end for those characters. They recently appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some of them show up the next time the whole universe is in danger. As Gunn told the audience, “Some stories have an end, doesn’t mean everyone dies.”

    Gunn took a twisty path to get to his film. He had been fired and then re-hired following the resurfacing of old, offensive tweets. But time and enormous gobs of money heal all wounds, and his recent successes for DC with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker ensures that he’ll be around long after the Guardians have retired.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Vol. 3 had previously announced Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, an enemy of the Guardians. Marvel has now unveiled that Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) will play a space dog named Cosmo, while Iwuji will play the High Evolutionary.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

black panther wakanda forever teaser trailer watch stream

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer Unveiled at Comic-Con: Watch

July 23, 2022

Avengers Fantastic Four MCU Release Dates

New Avengers and MCU Fantastic Four Movies Confirmed, Release Dates Announced

July 23, 2022

avatar the last airbender animated film

First Animated Avatar Film to Center on Aang, the Last Airbender Himself

July 23, 2022

black adam dwayne johnson trailer comic-con

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Is "Born Out of Rage" in New Trailer: Watch

July 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Gunn Confirms Vol. 3 Is Last Guardians of the Galaxy Film

Menu Shop Search Sale