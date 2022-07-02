Guns N Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for “Sweet Child O’ Mine” & “Paradise City”: Watch

Guns N’ Roses received a assist from Carrie Underwood during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (June 1st).
The pop singer made a surprise appearance near the end of GNR’s main set, joining frontman Axl Rose to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” She then returned to the stage during the encore to sing on “Paradise City.” Watch fan-captured footage below.
In April, Rose joined Underwood during her own headlining set at the Stagecoach Music Festival. She described the on-stage collaboration as the “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!” and thanked Rose for “making this lifelong dream come true!!!”
Guns N’ Roses are amidst a UK/European tour that runs through the middle of July. Later this year, they’ll play shows in South America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below.
In October, Underwood will embark on “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” in support of her latest album of the same name (tickets are available here).
Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:
07/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)
07/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
07/10 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
07/13 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
07/15 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)
09/01 – Manaus, BR @ Arena da Amazônia
09/04 – Recife, BR @ Arena Pernambuco
09/08 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
09/11 – Goiania, BR @ Estadio Serra Dourada
09/13 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão
09/16 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike
09/18 – Florianopolis, BR @ Hard Rock Live
09/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
09/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
09/26 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Gremio
09/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
10/02 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario
10/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
10/08 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos
10/11 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
10/15 – Merida, MX @ Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia
10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron
10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes
10/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Super, Palacio Sultán
11/05 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
11/06 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
11/18 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
11/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium
11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
11/29 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval
12/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground
12/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium
12/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park