Guns N Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for “Sweet Child O’ Mine” & “Paradise City”: Watch

Guns N’ Roses received a assist from Carrie Underwood during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (June 1st).

The pop singer made a surprise appearance near the end of GNR’s main set, joining frontman Axl Rose to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” She then returned to the stage during the encore to sing on “Paradise City.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

In April, Rose joined Underwood during her own headlining set at the Stagecoach Music Festival. She described the on-stage collaboration as the “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!” and thanked Rose for “making this lifelong dream come true!!!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Guns N’ Roses are amidst a UK/European tour that runs through the middle of July. Later this year, they’ll play shows in South America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below.

In October, Underwood will embark on “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” in support of her latest album of the same name (tickets are available here).

Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:

07/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)

07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)

07/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/10 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)

07/13 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

07/15 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)

09/01 – Manaus, BR @ Arena da Amazônia

09/04 – Recife, BR @ Arena Pernambuco

09/08 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio

09/11 – Goiania, BR @ Estadio Serra Dourada

09/13 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão

09/16 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike

09/18 – Florianopolis, BR @ Hard Rock Live

09/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

09/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

09/26 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Gremio

09/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/02 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario

10/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

10/08 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos

10/11 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

10/15 – Merida, MX @ Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia

10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron

10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes

10/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Super, Palacio Sultán

11/05 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

11/06 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

11/18 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

11/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium

11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

11/29 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval

12/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground

12/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium

12/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park