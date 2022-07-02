Menu
Guns N Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for “Sweet Child O’ Mine” & “Paradise City”: Watch

A surprise on-stage collaboration in London

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose, photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
July 1, 2022 | 11:06pm ET

    Guns N’ Roses received a assist from Carrie Underwood during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (June 1st).

    The pop singer made a surprise appearance near the end of GNR’s main set, joining frontman Axl Rose to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” She then returned to the stage during the encore to sing on “Paradise City.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

    In April, Rose joined Underwood during her own headlining set at the Stagecoach Music Festival. She described the on-stage collaboration as the “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!” and thanked Rose for “making this lifelong dream come true!!!”

    Related Video

    Guns N’ Roses are amidst a UK/European tour that runs through the middle of July. Later this year, they’ll play shows in South America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below.

    In October, Underwood will embark on “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” in support of her latest album of the same name (tickets are available here).

    Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
    07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)
    07/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    07/10 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
    07/13 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
    07/15 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)
    09/01 – Manaus, BR @ Arena da Amazônia
    09/04 – Recife, BR @ Arena Pernambuco
    09/08 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
    09/11 – Goiania, BR @ Estadio Serra Dourada
    09/13 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão
    09/16 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike
    09/18 – Florianopolis, BR @ Hard Rock Live
    09/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
    09/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    09/26 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Gremio
    09/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    10/02 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario
    10/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
    10/08 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos
    10/11 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
    10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
    10/15 – Merida, MX @ Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia
    10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron
    10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes
    10/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Super, Palacio Sultán
    11/05 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
    11/06 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
    11/18 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
    11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
    11/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium
    11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
    11/29 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval
    12/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground
    12/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium
    12/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park

