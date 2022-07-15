Menu
GWAR Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon, and Crobot will support the intergalactic barbarians on the two-month outing

gwar 2022 fall tour
GWAR, courtesy of Freeman Promotions
July 15, 2022 | 11:32am ET

    GWAR have announced an extensive Fall 2022 North American leg as part of their “Black Death Rager World Tour.”

    Last month, the band wrapped up a run supporting its latest album, The New Dark Ages, and a tie-in graphic novel. Bohabs rejoice: GWAR are heading back out for another string of dates and hitting a ton of markets along the way.

    The outing kicks off on September 10th in Alton, Virginia, and runs through November 3rd in Baltimore. Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon, and Crobot will provide support. General ticket sales begin today (July 15th) at noon ET, with pre-sales for select dates already active using the codes ELECTRIC or DARKAGES. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The upcoming shows will be the first to bring the upcoming graphic novel to life onstage. Illustrious frontman Blothar the Berserker — the novel’s protagonist — offered the following statement via a press release:

    “Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!”

    Below you can see a full list of tour dates for GWAR’s fall leg and the tour flier. Get tickets here, and don’t forget to enhance your experience with GWAR’s Bud of Gods line of CBD products, including gummies, Delta-8 cartridges, hemp flower, and more. Right now it’s BOGO 30% off at the Consequence shop.

    GWAR’s Fall 2022 Tour Dates with Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot:
    09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
    09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    09/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
    09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
    09/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    09/20 – Little Rock, AR @ The Music Hall
    09/21 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
    09/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    09/26 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    09/27 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors
    09/28 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Outdoors
    09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue #
    10/04 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    10/06 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *
    10/08 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
    10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    10/12 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
    10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Amplify
    10/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Live
    10/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
    10/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum
    10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    10/22 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
    10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
    10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    10/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/31 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    11/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
    11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

    * = festival appearance
    # = no Light the Torch

    gwar fall tour

