GWAR Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

GWAR have announced an extensive Fall 2022 North American leg as part of their “Black Death Rager World Tour.”

Last month, the band wrapped up a run supporting its latest album, The New Dark Ages, and a tie-in graphic novel. Bohabs rejoice: GWAR are heading back out for another string of dates and hitting a ton of markets along the way.

The outing kicks off on September 10th in Alton, Virginia, and runs through November 3rd in Baltimore. Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon, and Crobot will provide support. General ticket sales begin today (July 15th) at noon ET, with pre-sales for select dates already active using the codes ELECTRIC or DARKAGES. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

The upcoming shows will be the first to bring the upcoming graphic novel to life onstage. Illustrious frontman Blothar the Berserker — the novel’s protagonist — offered the following statement via a press release:

“Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!”

Below you can see a full list of tour dates for GWAR's fall leg and the tour flier. Get tickets here.

GWAR’s Fall 2022 Tour Dates with Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot:

09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *

09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

09/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

09/20 – Little Rock, AR @ The Music Hall

09/21 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

09/27 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors

09/28 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Outdoors

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue #

10/04 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/06 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

10/08 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/12 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Amplify

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Live

10/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

10/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/22 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/31 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

* = festival appearance

# = no Light the Torch