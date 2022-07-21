Taylor Swift Joins HAIM to Perform “Love Story” / “Gasoline” Mashup in London: Watch

HAIM fans at the band’s Thursday gig at London’s O2 Arena were treated to a special appearance from Taylor Swift, who joined the sisters in performing a mashup of “Gasoline” and Swift’s classic “Love Story.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

“I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that, too,” Swift said, as HAIM laid down the groove to their Women in Music Pt. III cut. “We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night.” Cut to “Love Story”‘s famous “Romeo take me” chorus, which Swift layered over “Gasoline”‘s “Strike a match, watch it burn” bridge.

HAIM and Swift first collaborated on “Gasoline” last year, when Swift provided vocals to a new version of the song for a deluxe edition of Women in Music Pt. III. Before that, Este, Danielle, and Alana jumped on “no body, no crime,” from Swift’s 2020 album evermore.

In September, HAIM will perform at Kid Cudi’s upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival (tickets on sale here). In March, they shared the song “Lost Track,” which came with a music video directed by (who else?) Paul Thomas Anderson.

As for Swift, the artist last shared the song “Carolina,” which appears in the new film Where the Crawdads Sing. In November, she’ll appear in Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and a million other huge stars.