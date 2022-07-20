Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Her Last Stand in New Trailer for Halloween Ends: Watch

Two old adversaries will battle one last time as Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) takes on Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) in the new trailer for Halloween Ends. The 13th film in the franchise — and final entry in the new trilogy that began with 2018’s Halloween — arrives in theaters on October 13th.

Halloween Ends picks up four years after 2021’s Halloween Kills, and finds Strode finishing up her memoir while living with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). Not for the first time, she believes that she has finally put Michael Myers behind her, until, according to an official logline, “a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting,” which “ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

The trailer opens in an idyllic suburb, as children creepily chant “Trick or treat!” From there, the iconic Halloween synths begin pinging away in the background, while heavy breathing soundtracks a long, slow climb into a spooky house. Myers is hunting Strode, but she’s ready for him, hissing, “Come on, let’s go!” Knives flash, kids die, and houses go up in flames, but Strode refuses to back down. “Come and get me motherfucker,” she says, and Myers obliges.

Halloween Ends was directed by David Gordon Green from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. It’s produce by Jason Blum and Blumhouse, and co-stars Will Patton and Kyle Richards. Check out the trailer below.

Earlier this year, Jamie Lee Curtis was seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once and the new season of Reno 911! As for director Green, he and Blumhouse will now turn their attention to new films in the world of The Excorcist.