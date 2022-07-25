Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Hanoi Rocks Guitarist: Vince Neil Never Apologized for Car Crash That Killed Band’s Drummer

"Every time I see him, he runs away. Because he knows what I'd do."

Andy McCoy Vince Neil
Andy McCoy (via Cleopatra Records) and Vince Neil (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 25, 2022 | 3:31pm ET

    Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy says he’s never received an apology from Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, whose infamous 1984 car crash resulted in the death of the band’s drummer, Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley.

    Neil was driving his car when he and Dingley went on a liquor run in Redondo Beach, California, in December 1984. On the way back, the Mötley Crüe vocalist crashed into another vehicle, killing Dingley and leaving both occupants of the other car with brain damage. Neil, who had a .17 blood-alcohol level, ended up spending 15 days in jail for the incident and was ordered to pay $2.6 million to the victims of the crash.

    McCoy, who set out that night with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee to find Neil and Dingley when they didn’t return in a timely manner, tells Artists on Record Starring ADIKA Live! that Neil has yet to apologize for the tragedy.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “[I’ve] never even got as much as an apology from that motherfucker,” exclaimed McCoy. “You know who I’m talking about. I’m not gonna give any names. Why would I give him fame? Fuck him!”

    He added, “Every time I see him, he runs away. Because he knows what I’d do. But that’s our business.”

    Hanoi Rocks, who hail from Finland, had been on their first US tour at the time of the crash. They ended up breaking up upon Dingley’s passing, but re-formed in 2001 and remained active until 2009.

    Advertisement

    Tommy Lee broken ribs explained
     Editor's Pick
    Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How the Drummer Broke His Ribs Leading Up to Mötley Crüe’s Reunion Tour

    In another recent interview, McCoy criticized Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx while appearing on the YouTube series Waste Some Time with Jason Green. In the past, Sixx has shared a story of being beaten with a baseball bat by a drug dealer during an overdose in London.

    “He’s lying. I used to play baseball as a kid. If I beat someone up with a baseball bat who’s unconscious, you think he’d live? Hell no. Hell no, bro,” said McCoy. “He was not beaten. He was slapped around to be woken, because he overdosed. And I told him, ‘Be careful. This is strong shit.’ I warned him. And he wanted to be tough. And that’s the kind of stuff you don’t wanna be tough with.”

    McCoy is promoting his new solo album, Jukebox Junkie, which arrives on August 5th. Mötley Crüe, meanwhile, are on a break from their “Stadium Tour” with co-headliners Def Leppard. The next leg picks up August 5th in Boston, and runs through a September 9th show in Las Vegas, with tickets available here.

    Advertisement

    Watch Andy McCoy’s two recent video interviews below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

turnover myself in the way stream

Turnover Announce New Album Myself in the Way, Share Title Track Featuring Turnstile's Brendan Yates: Stream

July 25, 2022

Metallica Brought the Thrash on the Groundbreaking Kill ’Em All

July 25, 2022

Steve Morse exits Deep Purple

Guitarist Steve Morse Permanently Exits Deep Purple to Care for Ailing Wife

July 25, 2022

Suicidal Tendencies Bob Heathcote dies

R.I.P. Bob Heathcote, Former Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Dies at 58 in Motorcycle Accident

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hanoi Rocks Guitarist: Vince Neil Never Apologized for Car Crash That Killed Band's Drummer

Menu Shop Search Sale