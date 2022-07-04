Harry Styles Cancels Copenhagen Concert Following Shooting at Nearby Shopping Mall

Harry Styles canceled a concert scheduled in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday (July 3rd) in the wake of a shooting at a shopping mall near the venue.

A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire at Field’s, killing three people and wounding three others, according to NBC News.

Due to the venue’s close proximity to the scene of the shooting, Styles called off Sunday’s gig.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” the singer wrote in a social media post. “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Styles’ “Love on Tour” is scheduled to resume on Tuesday (July 5th) in Paris.