Tired: “Summer’s for the girls.” Wired: “Summer’s for the girls — girls who like girls.”

This is the thesis of “for the girls,” the contagiously fun track released by Hayley Kiyoko ahead of her sophomore album, Panorama (arriving this Friday, July 29th). The song was accompanied by a spot-on music video parodying ABC’s The Bachelorette, a concept partially inspired by Kiyoko’s partner Becca Tilley, who appeared as part of the mega-franchise years ago.

Kiyoko’s take on the show has one crucial difference, though — the contestants and The Bachelorette in question are all women, making it very difficult to watch the video and not want to see the vision brought to life for an entire season. “We shot it multi-camera and we had queer people on camera and behind the camera,” she tells Consequence. “It was just so much fun to be on set and to be surrounded by my community and for us to just have fun… I didn’t want it to end.”

Panorama, which was preceded by “for the girls” and “deep in the woods,” is an amalgam of Kiyoko’s pop sensibilities and moments of introspection. Everything around the album, from the artwork to its themes, hinges on this balance. “The album artwork is this concept of after the fire, comes the rain — and then the rainbow,” she explains. “It’s about finding hope after the destruction.”

It’s a poignant and relatable theme at the moment; unsteadiness persists in so many facets of everyday life. There’s an inherent pressure around sophomore, albums, too, but Kiyoko explains that writing the album was a catharsis of its own, and it’s continued to provide its own special comfort for her since it was completed.

“I finished writing it a little over a year ago, so I’ve had the album to listen to, and utilize for comfort and support as we’ve navigated these hard times these past couple of years,” she says. “It’s definitely been a different relationship with my sophomore album, and I’m just really proud of where this album has landed. I feel very confident and sure of my music and I feel like that comes through with this album.”