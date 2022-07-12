Highly Suspect Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

Having recently revealed details of their upcoming fourth album, The Midnight Demon Club, Highly Suspect have just announced a Fall 2022 headlining US tour. The outing will feature rotating support from Artikal Sound System, Dead Poet Society, and Tiger Cub.

The “Midnight Demon Club Tour” kicks off September 15th in Minneapolis and runs through a November 5th date in Houston, Texas. Tickets for the run go on sale this Friday, July 15th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 14th at 10 a.m. local time (use code ELECTRIC).

Artikal Sound System will provide support from September 15th through September 30th; Dead Poet Society will open shows from October 1st through October 18th; and Tiger Cub will be on board from October 22nd through November 5th. A special October 20th show at Red Rocks in Denver, Colorado, will feature support from Iann Dior, Spiritbox, and Destroy Boys.

Advertisement

Related Video

Along with announcing the new album last month, Highly Suspect released two singles, the bluesy “Natural Born Killer” and the very heavy “Pink Lullabye.” The Midnight Demon Club is set to arrive on September 9th, with pre-orders available here.

See the dates and poster for Highly Suspect’s “Midnight Demon Club Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.

Highly Suspect Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

09/19 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center *

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life 2022 !

09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Pointfest !

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom *

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

10/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

10/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa +

10/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

10/10 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre +

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius +

10/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live +

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore +

10/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom +

10/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre ^

10/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom ^

10/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

10/28 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion ^

10/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

11/04 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory at Deep Ellum ^

11/05 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

Advertisement

* = w/ Artikal Sound System

+ = w/ Dead Poet Society

# = w/ Iann Dior, Spiritbox, and Destroy Boys

^ = w/ Tiger Cub

! = festival date