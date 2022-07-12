Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Holy Fawn Announce New Album Dimensional Bleed, Share Surging Title Track: Stream

The post-metal act's sophomore album drops September 9th

holy fawn dimensional bleed stream
Holy Fawn, photo by Charles Barth
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 12, 2022 | 2:08pm ET

    Phoenix post-metal act Holy Fawn are returning with their sophomore album, Dimensional Bleed, on September 9th. Ahead of the release, the band has offered up the video for the title track.

    Holy Fawn traverse quite a bit of sonic territory in under three minutes on “Dimensional Bleed.” Washes of guitar and walls of feedback build to vicious mid-section with crushing drums and harsh vocals. While there are traits of black metal and sludge, the song doesn’t fall into any one category, following the amorphous heavy-music template of Holy Fawn’s acclaimed debut, Death Spells.

    “’Dimensional Bleed’ vaguely refers to a concept of multiple dimensions and timelines that could exist simultaneously,” said guitarist Evan Phelps in a press release. “A lot of different media has alluded to this ideology, and I find the possibility of multiple dimensions intersecting and bleeding into others to be fascinating.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Holy Fawn previously released the single “Death Is a Relief” ahead of their spring tour with Deafheaven. Fans of the latter band will find much to appreciate about Holy Fawn’s direction on the new tracks.

    “We’re always going to be the same four humans making music,” explained singer-guitarist Ryan Osterman of the LP, which the band co-produced with Mike Watts (Dillinger Escape Plan, Glassjaw). “With every release, I feel like we’ve continued to learn how to best support each other both mentally and musically, which enables us to try new things. Personally, I think this record has truly allowed us to explore more creative avenues than we did with Death Spells.”

    ALTO ARC
     Editor's Pick
    Deafheaven Singer George Clarke’s New Band ALTO ARC Announce Debut EP, Share Video for “Bordello”: Stream

    Holy Fawn will embark on US and UK headlining tours this summer/fall in support of the new record. The US leg kicks off August 31st in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through September 16th at Riot Fest in Chicago. Astronoid will support the headlining shows. Meanwhile the UK jaunt runs from September 26th through the 30th. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    You can pre-order Dimensional Bleed on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digitally at this location. See the tour dates, album art/tracklist, and stream the video for the album’s title track below.

    Holy Fawn’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Astronoid:

    08/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    09/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
    09/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    09/04 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar & Grill
    09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade
    09/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
    09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
    09/10 – New York, NY @ Saint Vitus
    09/11 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    09/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
    09/14 – Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry
    09/15 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

    Dimensional Bleed Artwork:

    holy fawn dimensional bleed artwork

    Dimensional Bleed Tracklist:
    01. Hexsewn
    02. Death Is A Relief
    03. Lift Your Head
    04. Empty Vials
    05. Amaranthine
    06. Dimensional Bleed
    07. Sightless
    08. Voice of Light
    09. True Loss
    10. Blood Memory

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Briston Maroney Announces Paradise Festival, Shares Single "Paradise": Stream

July 12, 2022

Ezra Furman Lilac and Black All of Us Flames single album new 2022 stream

Ezra Furman Unveils Rousing New Single "Lilac and Black": Stream

July 12, 2022

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album Featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, and Clairo

July 12, 2022

tegan and sara crybaby

Tegan and Sara Announce New Album Crybaby, Fall 2022 Tour Dates

July 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Holy Fawn Announce New Album Dimensional Bleed, Share Surging Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale