Hot Chip Unveil New Single “Eleanor”: Stream

Hot Chip are back with “Eleanor,” the second single from their upcoming album Freakout/Release. Check out the track below.

“Eleanor” pairs a funky beat with acrobatic synths, a fitting soundtrack to the UK group’s tale of perseverance. “It’s about the world smashing into you, waves crashing into you, all-encompassing pain, and how you have to walk through it,” Alexis Taylor said of the single. “The verses are about separation when families are divided against their will. It’s about strong friends. It’s also about Samuel Beckett giving Andre The Giant lifts to school, and about how Beckett must have learned a lot from Andre’s wisdom.”

This mesh of classically dance-inducing music with heavy lyrics permeates Freakout/Release, which drops August 19th. Still, the the electro-pop veterans said delving into more ominous themes wasn’t necessarily a concerted effort so much as “just us making music in a room.” “Those moments are a testament to how we’ve developed as songwriters and musicians ourselves,” Al Doyle explained.

Freakout/Release follows Hot Chip’s 2019 album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy. Pre-orders for the new LP are ongoing. This summer, Hot Chip will perform a run of shows across Europe. See those dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Hot Chip 2022 Tour Dates:

07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Festival

07/15 — Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/16 — Clitheroe, UK @ Beat Herdre

08/05 — Glasgow, UK @ Junction 1 Summer Series

08/18 — Kingston, UK @ Banquet PRYZM

08/19 — Brighton, UK @ Resident Chalk

08/23 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East (DJ set)

09/02 — Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival

09/21 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/22 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/23 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/24 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/01 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/02 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

10/03 — Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

10/05 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ronda

10/08 — Paris, FR @ Olympia